Mumbai Police's 'You & I Will Meet Again' Tweet Spreads Smiles Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Mumbai police on April 18 took to Twitter to share an old advertisement to raise awareness about the coronavirus outbreak. Mumbai police shared a short clip of the famous pug from an old Vodafone advertisement along with an excerpt from the lyrics that read, 'You and I - Will meet again in this beautiful world." Mumbai police then gave it a twist and added another line to it where they urged people to stay at home and stay safe.

The tweet has garnered more than 15,000 views and is attracting a lot of reactions since being uploaded on April 18. The post has received more than 900 likes and over 130 retweets. Mumbai police have been sharing many pop culture references to raise awareness since the coronavirus lockdown began in India. Recently, the department shared 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' memes to aware people of the importance of wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

You and I-

Will meet again in this beautiful world.

Until then, stay home and stay safe.#TakingOnCorona#lockdown pic.twitter.com/iWqbv3tCNU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 18, 2020

Am also praying for Mumbai Police that asap this corona leave this entire world and allows police to stay home with family and friends and take necessary care of loved ones and most importantly take rest.....🙏🙏🙏🙏 — bharat maru (@bharatmaru8) April 18, 2020

We will meet that's true — Mehmood Shaikh (@Mehmood65709694) April 18, 2020

We need you very badly buddies !! You take utmost care !! True warriors 💪💪 — Bharati Chaudhari (@bumekar) April 18, 2020

Everyday @MumbaiPolice tweets brings a smile on my face !

Not only you guys are risking your life for us but along with that brings humor as well !

Thanks for everything, May God bless you and your beloved ones who are waiting for you at your home. — Vinayak Pandit (@VPandit_VP) April 18, 2020

Cute ☺️ Great work @MumbaiPolice to keep us safe.. God bless you all — Saanvi (@Messy_Bunnn) April 18, 2020

Coronavirus in India

India had gone under a complete nationwide lockdown on March 25 for 21 days, which was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 for another two weeks. According to data by worldometer, India has recorded 14,425 coronavirus cases so far, of which 488 people have lost their lives. There are currently 11,892 active cases in the country, while 2,045 patients have been treated successfully.

