Mumbai Police's 'You & I Will Meet Again' Tweet Spreads Smiles Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

What’s Viral

Mumbai police shared a short clip of the famous pug from an old Vodafone advertisement along with an excerpt from the lyrics that read, "You and I".

Updated On:
Mumbai Police

Mumbai police on April 18 took to Twitter to share an old advertisement to raise awareness about the coronavirus outbreak. Mumbai police shared a short clip of the famous pug from an old Vodafone advertisement along with an excerpt from the lyrics that read, 'You and I - Will meet again in this beautiful world." Mumbai police then gave it a twist and added another line to it where they urged people to stay at home and stay safe. 

The tweet has garnered more than 15,000 views and is attracting a lot of reactions since being uploaded on April 18. The post has received more than 900 likes and over 130 retweets. Mumbai police have been sharing many pop culture references to raise awareness since the coronavirus lockdown began in India. Recently, the department shared 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' memes to aware people of the importance of wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.  

Coronavirus in India

India had gone under a complete nationwide lockdown on March 25 for 21 days, which was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 for another two weeks. According to data by worldometer, India has recorded 14,425 coronavirus cases so far, of which 488 people have lost their lives. There are currently 11,892 active cases in the country, while 2,045 patients have been treated successfully. 

First Published:
