Coronavirus: Switzerland's Matterhorn Mountain Lights Up To Send Message Of Hope

A series of illumination with a message of hope and an instruction for people to stay at home was displayed on Switzerland's Matterhorn mountain amid coronavirus outbreak. The illumination was displayed as a sign of solidarity with other countries that are fighting to battle the deadly disease. Along with the message of hope, the mountain was also lit up with a red heart and the colours of the Swiss flag.

Media reports suggest that the projection was broadcasted live via webcam for people to watch it from the confinements of their homes. The projection will reportedly run on the mountain till Switzerland eases its lockdown restrictions, which is April 19. The nightly projection is part of the efforts of artist Gerry Hofstetter and it was displayed near the resort of Zermatt on the Italian-Swiss border.

Matterhorn-mountain of FAITH, HOPE, LOVE

Matterhorn-montaña de FE, ESPERANZA, AMOR pic.twitter.com/4DGh9zgHsm — михаил (@erivanec) April 13, 2020

The flag of the United States was also displayed on the mountain to show solidarity with the people of the country. Jacques Pitteloud, the ambassador of Switzerland to the United States shared the images from his official Twitter handle, where he wrote that the American flag was displayed onto the peak of the iconic Matterhorn mountain to send a message of hope and solidarity to the US. According to reports, Switzerland has recorded 27,078 cases of coronavirus so far, of which 1,327 people have lost their lives.

Magnificent! Last night, #Switzerland sent a message of #hope and solidarity to the US by projecting the American flag onto the peak of the iconic #Swiss mountain, the Matterhorn. @zermatt_tourism 🇨🇭🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YntCsEJG1A — Jacques Pitteloud (@SwissAmbUSA) April 16, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has infected over 2.25 million people globally and has killed nearly 1,54,000 patients since it first broke out in December 2019. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Currently, the United States, Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom are the most affected countries in the world with a recorded death toll of 14,000 and above.

(Image Credit: @SwissAmbUSA/Twitter)