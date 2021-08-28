Last Updated:

Ronaldo returns to Manchester Utd Mumbai Police Takes Leaf Out Of Ronaldo's Return To Ask Citizens To Use Masks, Stay United

Mumbai police crafted a witty tweet, reminding people to wear their masks every time they step out after Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Mumbai Police, Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United

IMAGE: LN78_KYZ/TWITTER


Mumbai Police was the latest netizen to go bonkers on Cristiano Ronaldo's reunion with Manchester United as they crafted a witty tweet to remind people to wear their masks every time they step out. Taking to a micro-blogging site, the cops shared a message that read, "Hope you didn't forget to wear your mask when 'Ju-vent' out today! It's our 'premiere' duty as a 'city' to stay 'United". The 'Ju-vent' in the tweet implies "you went' and the "city" to stay "united" is twisted here to represent Manchester United.

Mumbai Police invokes Ronaldo's return to warn Mumbaikars of COVID

In no time, the post was flooded with replies and comments from the followers. Some were surprised by the brilliance of their social media handling, while others celebrated Ronaldo's return. Mumbai Police have always been active on social media and remained in touch with their followers by using wit and puns to get their message across. The tweet has gone viral since it was uploaded and till now it has amazed more than 11,000 likes and over 2000 retweets with 500 plus comments. One user who read the tweet said, "The admin of the Mumbai Police page needs a be awarded a Bharat Ratna".

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man U, Rio Ferdinand speculates if he'll wear jersey No. 7

While another user jokingly said, "Dadasaheb Phalke award for entertainment would be a better fit" for Mumbai police. Another person said, "Love u for this one....welcome home Ronaldo...#christianoronaldo #ManUnited".

READ | A whirlwind 24-hours as Ronaldo rejoins Manchester United from Juventus

On Friday, August 26, Manchester announced the return of the legendary player, Christiano Ronaldo, to the club. His exit from Juventus was termed as' Home Coming 'on social media. Fans have taken social media by storm since the news of Ronaldo's return broke. With the upcoming Premier League season, the world is waiting to see Rolando playing from Manchester's side. It is believed the upcoming league is going to be the most competitive one.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo's salary at Man United: CR7 to become the club's highest-paid player

IMAGE: LN78_KYZ/TWITTER

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United sparks hilarious meme fest on social media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND