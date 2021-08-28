Mumbai Police was the latest netizen to go bonkers on Cristiano Ronaldo's reunion with Manchester United as they crafted a witty tweet to remind people to wear their masks every time they step out. Taking to a micro-blogging site, the cops shared a message that read, "Hope you didn't forget to wear your mask when 'Ju-vent' out today! It's our 'premiere' duty as a 'city' to stay 'United". The 'Ju-vent' in the tweet implies "you went' and the "city" to stay "united" is twisted here to represent Manchester United.

Hope you didn't forget to wear your mask when 'ju-vent' out today!



It's our 'premiere' duty as a 'City' to stay 'United'. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 27, 2021

Mumbai Police invokes Ronaldo's return to warn Mumbaikars of COVID

In no time, the post was flooded with replies and comments from the followers. Some were surprised by the brilliance of their social media handling, while others celebrated Ronaldo's return. Mumbai Police have always been active on social media and remained in touch with their followers by using wit and puns to get their message across. The tweet has gone viral since it was uploaded and till now it has amazed more than 11,000 likes and over 2000 retweets with 500 plus comments. One user who read the tweet said, "The admin of the Mumbai Police page needs a be awarded a Bharat Ratna".

Someone pls give Bharat Ratna to this admin — Alex Abhishek Mathew (@AlexAbhishekMa1) August 27, 2021

While another user jokingly said, "Dadasaheb Phalke award for entertainment would be a better fit" for Mumbai police. Another person said, "Love u for this one....welcome home Ronaldo...#christianoronaldo #ManUnited".

Brilliant tweet @MumbaiPolice 👌🏼 Kudos to you for staying in times and with the E-spirit 😜👍🏼 — Leslie (@Wisemanlez) August 27, 2021

Hahahah this is too good .. so so witty .. you rock Mumbai Police 🚨 — Gaurav Ail (@gauravail) August 27, 2021

On Friday, August 26, Manchester announced the return of the legendary player, Christiano Ronaldo, to the club. His exit from Juventus was termed as' Home Coming 'on social media. Fans have taken social media by storm since the news of Ronaldo's return broke. With the upcoming Premier League season, the world is waiting to see Rolando playing from Manchester's side. It is believed the upcoming league is going to be the most competitive one.

How are you feeling @ManUtd fans? Always dreamt but never expected that it would happen! Welcome back in Manchester @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/L5xDwJhWqU — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) August 27, 2021

