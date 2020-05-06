'I'm Gonna Offer Him...': Mumbai Police Gives 'The Godfather' Twist To Send Covid Message

Continuing its efforts in spreading awareness to the citizens amid the Coronavirus pandemic in a creative way, the Mumbai Police has taken inspiration from the Hollywood classic 'The Godfather'. In a tweet on Wednesday, the Mumbai Police posted an image of a poster of 'The Godfather' and gave a twist to one of its most iconic dialogues - 'I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse.'

Your enemy 'corona' always gets strong...'

The Mumbai Police in its tweet wrote, "I'm gonna offer him a mask he can't refuse' emphasising that wearing a mask is a must for all citizens in a bid to protect themselves from catching the virus.

Your enemy ‘corona’ always gets strong on ‘the mask’ you leave behind #GodfatherOfSafety #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/XH4eXWus9f — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 6, 2020

Mumbai Police is known for its witty, comic and slapstick social media posts on issues of importance to the general public. Previously, it had shared a still from Ranveer Singh starer ‘Gully Boy’ featuring Alia Bhatt which read “That face when he says he is going out for a walk during lockdown”.

In the tweet, Mumbai Police conveyed that all those who are thinking of venturing out of their homes during the coronavirus lockdown should immediately “abort the mission”.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 49,391, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning. This includes 33,514 active cases, and 1,694 deaths due to the infection so far. However, 14,182 persons have been cured and discharged so far, according to the Health Ministry.

One patient has migrated. Maharashtra with 15,525 cases is the worst-affected state, while Gujarat with 6,245 cases is second on the list. Delhi with 5,104 COVID-19 cases is the third most-affected by the infection.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday decided to withdraw the relaxations given from lockdown in Mumbai city, including the permission to reopen liquor shops, and declared only essential services will be available from Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

