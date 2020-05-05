David Warner Throws A TikTok Challenge To Aaron Finch; Australian Skipper Accepts It

Amid the Coronavirus-forced lockdown, apart from hitting balls out of the park, Australian cricketer David Warner has found a new and entertaining hobby. The opening batsman has been spending time making TikTok videos along with his family. Warner has now challenged the Australian skipper - Aaron Finch - to make a TikTok video better than him. Things got entertaining when the national limited-overs skipper accepted the challenge.

Taking to Instagram, Warner shared a TikTok video in which he can be seen making a beverage along with some weird noises. Warner captioned it, "Let’s see if you can better this @aaronfinch5 lol thoughts??"

Accepting the challenge, Finch then shared a TikTok video along with his wife. In his debut TikTok video, Finch credited his wife as the 'star of the show.' Here is the video:

Warner dances to Bollywood tunes

David Warner had recently posted a video of him dancing on Bollywood song Sheila Ki Jawaani along with his daughter Indie Ray. He had also made a trip down south and groove to Allu Arjun's popular Telugu song along with his wife Candice Warner. Warner along with his wife Candice were seen grooving to the Telugu song Buttabomma from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. Impressed by the video, the South film start also applauded the cricketer for his moves.

