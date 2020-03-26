Mumbai Police Use 'Friends' Reference To Explain 'rules Of Quarantine' Amid COVID-19 Scare

After turning into an astrologer to raise awareness about the spread of novel coronavirus, Mumbai police is now using a reference from the famous television series Friends to underline the importance of washing hands and maintaining social distancing. Mumbai police on March 26 shared a popular conversation between the two characters from the show but gave it a new twist to make it relevant to the current situation. Apparently, the moment that the Mumbai police shared on Twitter plays out between Phoebe and Joey in the 10th episode of the series, the one where he speaks French.

Read: Mumbai Police Turn Astrologer To Keep People At Home Amid Complete Lockdown

Netizens started flooding the posts with reactions that were bound to come keeping in mind the popularity of Friends, especially among youngsters. The post has garnered more than 2,400 likes and over 525 retweets at the time of publishing this story. In the post, Phoebe can be seen telling Joey about a few important measures that he can practice amid the outbreak. Phoebe tells Joey to repeat after her, 'wash your hands frequently, don't touch your face and practice social distancing."

You tried your best to make aware to people in every way that they understand!! Salute you👍👌🙏🇮🇳 — Adv. Ashutosh J Dubey (@iamashu123) March 26, 2020

@MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice Respect for the amamzing work you all have been doing. kudos to tour committment and efforts.. — Responsible Netism (@Rnetism) March 26, 2020

Read: US Accuses China Of Withholding Critical Coronavirus-related Information

Mumbai police on March 24 took to its official Twitter handle to share future predictions for all 12 signs in the horoscope. The signs had some awareness messages on it from the importance of washing hands to not going out, it conveyed everything related to coronavirus. Even if one doesn't believe in astrology, Mumbai police's creative idea with a bit of humour deserved an applaud.

Read: Sweden Takes Soft Approach In Tackling COVID-19 Compared To Other Countries

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 21,200 lives across the world and has infected nearly 4,71,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week, however, Italy and Spain have surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

France and the United States have also joined the list of countries that have recorded more than 1,000 deaths due to Coronavirus. Health experts believe that the hotspot could soon shift to the United States, where 1,032 people have died so far, out of the 68,489 confirmed cases that the country has recorded since January 2020.

Read: Chinese President Xi Jinping To Attend Special G20 Leaders' Summit Via Video Call

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.