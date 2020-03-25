The Debate
Mumbai Police Turn Astrologer To Keep People At Home Amid Complete Lockdown

What’s Viral

Mumbai police in order to spread awareness about the importance of maintaining social distancing and staying at home, turned creative with its social media post

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai

India from midnight of March 24 went into a complete nationwide lockdown in order to prevent its 1.2 billion people from community transmission. Like every other law enforcement agency, Mumbai police have also stepped up its vigil to make sure people are adhering to the lockdown measures that have been put in place in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Mumbai police in order to spread awareness about the importance of maintaining social distancing and staying at home, turned creative with its social media posts and became an astrologer. 

Read:  'Stay At Home Save Lives' Trends On Twitter Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Mumbai police on March 24 took to its official Twitter handle to share future predictions for all 12 signs in the horoscope. Even if one doesn't believe in astrology, Mumbai police's creative idea with a bit of humour deserves an applaud. Netizens humoured the police department's tweet with their own set of memes and jokes, while some took the opportunity to register their complaints. 

Read: Indian Railways Explains 'seriousness' Of Coronavirus Situation With An Analogy

Complete lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced that India will go into a nationwide lockdown for three weeks until April 15. The latest move by the authorities is in view of the rapid escalation of coronavirus cases around the world. India has so far recorded 562 COVID-19 positive cases and 11 people have lost their lives to the disease. 

Read: Half Of Country's Population At Risk If Required Actions Not Taken: Afghan Health Ministry

Read: Chinese President Xi Jinping To Attend Special G20 Leaders' Summit Via Video Call

 

 



First Published:

