Mumbai Police Turn Astrologer To Keep People At Home Amid Complete Lockdown

India from midnight of March 24 went into a complete nationwide lockdown in order to prevent its 1.2 billion people from community transmission. Like every other law enforcement agency, Mumbai police have also stepped up its vigil to make sure people are adhering to the lockdown measures that have been put in place in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Mumbai police in order to spread awareness about the importance of maintaining social distancing and staying at home, turned creative with its social media posts and became an astrologer.

Mumbai police on March 24 took to its official Twitter handle to share future predictions for all 12 signs in the horoscope. Even if one doesn't believe in astrology, Mumbai police's creative idea with a bit of humour deserves an applaud. Netizens humoured the police department's tweet with their own set of memes and jokes, while some took the opportunity to register their complaints.

Hahaha.. just nailed it 😂😂 — Abhishek Vats♏ (@i_am_starkk) March 24, 2020

@dtptraffic @DelhiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @CPDelhi @PuneCityPolice and all the Police of entire India.



U guys are hero for us.



A real Hero



In every situation u r caring for us.



God Bless U and all ur family members — Blue Sky, (@VIBHUBANSA) March 24, 2020

I want to meet your creative team 🤣 @MumbaiPolice — Sahil Khanna (@Champag76755186) March 24, 2020

People are being beaten up for runnings simple errands like getting bread in Mumbai chembur. What the hell is happening ? — Ashwin (@reefer25) March 24, 2020

My husband is Gemini got out to get drinking water as we get tanker water here. And u guys vandalize the car. I will fix the windshield but who's going to fix the trust and respect I had for u guys.. pic.twitter.com/IWoeKADiF3 — Trupti James Lawrence (@JamesTrupti) March 24, 2020

Sir, Can you please check this out? Seems to be from bhendi bazaar, Mumbai today received on WA. Mumbai police is doing a excellent job trying to convince them to go home but they should not be allowed to be assembled in first place. @OfficeofUT @CPMumbaiPolice @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/VyaeAOGAkD — d sarcastic 1 (@acerbic_me) March 24, 2020

Well streets are empty ...... but kids playing cricket on the Mangroves in Charkop Village Side & far deep inside on another ground.... !!!! pic.twitter.com/MgUQFDC9zA — Raj Singh Arora (@rajsingharora26) March 24, 2020

Complete lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced that India will go into a nationwide lockdown for three weeks until April 15. The latest move by the authorities is in view of the rapid escalation of coronavirus cases around the world. India has so far recorded 562 COVID-19 positive cases and 11 people have lost their lives to the disease.

