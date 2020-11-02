Mumbai: Woman sues husband for hiding his baldness, duping her into marriage

A 27-year-old woman from Maharashtra has filed a case against her husband for hiding his baldness. The incident which sounds similar to the plot of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala took place in Mumbai, wherein the woman accused her husband of wearing a wig throughout their marriage. The unnamed woman, a charted accountant by profession, also accused her in-laws of duping her into the marriage and troubling her for dowry.

Woman sues husband for hiding baldness

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered against the man under Sections 406 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Naya Nagar Police Station in Thane rural, senior police station Kailash Barve told ANI. In her testimony, she said that she got to know of her husband’s bald status a day after her marriage, however, they ignored the matter labelling it as “minor”.

In addition to hiding his baldness, she said that her husband was suspicious of her and would hacked into her phone and check her chats and call records. She claimed he also performed forced unnatural sexual acts on her. In the aftermath, the accused husband has filed a petition in a Thane court which asked him to surrender before the police.

In a contrasting case, a woman approached the court to seek a divorce from her husband, accusing him of suffocating her by being 'too perfect.' A Sharia court in Uttar Pradesh heard the case of a Muslim woman who expressed her distress alleging that her husband 'never argued with her' and that his 'perfect love' was driving her crazy. The couple has been married for 18 months.

Rejecting her divorce plea as 'frivolous', the Sharia court cleric refused to grant the woman a divorce, asking the couple to resolve the matter mutually. The woman then went to the local panchayat in Sambhal expressing her 'problem'. However, the local panchayat expressed their inability to have a say in the matter.

(With inputs from ANI)

