Swedish Man Who Made Kiwi Pizza Gets Divorced, Netizens Say 'he Deserved It'

In January, a man made headlines after he combined two contrasting items-Kiwi and Pizza to create a combo which was not liked by many. Recently, it was discovered that his bizarre dish not only attracted online flak but also ended his years-long marriage.

Stellan Johansson, a resident of Sweden, stunned everyone after he revealed his pizza topped with the sour fruit. According to reports, the Skottrop resident decided to make the pizza after getting 10 kg worth of kiwi fruit as a Christmas gift in 2019. Photos of the pizza sparked heated arguments on Twitter and Reddit back in the time, however, a media report recently revealed that the dish also led to separation from his wife.

I have can now say I have witnessed hell@DaddyWarpig pic.twitter.com/WjC48p9Y3U — Ranba_Ral (@Ranba_Ral) January 12, 2020

Speaking at an interview with Unilad, Johansson revealed that his marriage ended after the pizza went viral on social media. He added his world 'shut down' because of the food fiasco and also led to a divorce. Dishing out a sarcastic comment on his creation, Johansson said that although the pizza did not lead to coronavirus, it surely ened his marriage.

Pretty sure being married to someone who creates a kiwi pizza legally requires you to divorce your spouse due to them clearly being an inhuman monster. https://t.co/wt2pwPcmDu — Corvus_Angeles (@Corvus_Angeles) September 9, 2020

Read: Queen Elizabeth Never Tasted Pizza But Loves Dark Chocolates, Reveals Former Chef

Read: Planes, Pizza And Cher: Biden Resumes Campaign Travel

'This is so terrifying'

His divorce has created quite a buzz on the internet. With people still not over with his outlandish dish, they are now saying that he deserved the separation. “Fruit on pizza destroys another life. Smart girl tho” See? This is what you pineapple heathens did, " wrote a user. "This is so terrifying I can't even type good now. It's worse than I thought," wrote another.

I don't believe in the concept of 'Staying together for the kids,' but I do believe you should divorce someone for putting kiwi fruit on a pizza. #TuesdayThoughts — Chris Morris (@BurrowDweller73) January 14, 2020

Totally owning the pineapple heathen thing, but kiwi? Ewww. — Lisa Noble (@nobleknits2) January 14, 2020

I mean, it does look like an act of sin. — Raven M (@gravenhiller) September 9, 2020

Hey, I am a pineapple pizza lover and I had nothing to do with this. Don't lump us in with kiwi pizza. It's very different. — Shane (@itsshane2019) January 15, 2020

People put wieners, French onions, tartar sauce, and pickles on pizza together , nothing is forbidden anymore 😅 — 🦀 TheFeistyMudcrab 🦀 (@TFmUdCrAb) January 15, 2020

Read: Chrissy Teigen Talks About The 'Pizzagate Insanity' And The Toll It Took On Her

Read: Pak PM Imran's 'special Advisor' Bajwa Hid US Pizza Empire In Declaration; Clear Hypocrite

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.