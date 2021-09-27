Musical Duo Playing Sax & Guitar In Subway Train Leaves Viewers Awestruck; WATCH

People's hearts have been captivated by a short video featuring two men and a set of musical instruments. The video which went viral on social media depicts the energetic tune of the saxophone played by a man along with his singing partner. The video clip was shared on Instagram by an account named ‘Subwaycreates’. The Instagram page also consists of several interesting and funny photos as well as videos of the happenings in Subways.

This video begins with an inside view of a subway vehicle. As the video proceeds, a man is seen playing an amazing saxophone melody. As he finishes the prelude with the saxophone, another person joins him by strumming a guitar. The video shows the man singing beautifully while playing his guitar and one other person holding a microphone.

Their performance engaged the viewers who were watching them dedicatedly. The video ended when a station arrived. According to the Instagram account, Kafele and Bartolomeo are the ones featuring in the video.

Take a look at the musical performance:

The viral video received over 11,000 likes

The video was posted a day ago and since then, it has received more than 1,22,277 views. The video has also received over 11,000 likes and numerous compliments. People have left a variety of remarks in the comment section with delightful responses to the sharing.

One of the users has written, "Insane! Love it", while another has commented, "I loveeeee this". One other Instagram user commented, "So amazing…Thank you".

