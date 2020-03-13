Mutant Pig Born With 'human-like Face And Hair' Breaks Internet, Watch Video

Recently a video of a Venezuelan man holding a newborn mutant piglet went viral on social media. The piglet is reported to have been born with an unnatural human-like face and body hair. However, the reason for the pig born with a deformity has not been known yet.

The piglet's birth took place in Venezuela, in the Quebrada Arriba sector in the Torres Municipality of the city of Carora, Lara State. According to the reports, the residents and other farmers in the region were shocked seeing a mutant pig with a human face. Locals said the mutant piglet was born with human eyes and hair. Check out the video -

Un cerdo nació con una malformación que dejó perplejos a sus dueños, ya que sus ojos son similares a los ojos humanos. El hecho ocurrió en Venezuela, en el sector Quebrada Arriba en el Municipio Torres de la ciudad de Carora, del Estado Lara. https://t.co/We5ks7FBns pic.twitter.com/V8SKC00FKC — CHILE UFO (@chileufos) March 9, 2020

In the viral footage, a man is spotted holding the hairy pig in a blanket before lifting it up to the camera. According to the video, the pig was over three hours old when it was recorded, which is approximately three days before the video went viral. The mutant piglet was born amongst the normal pigs.

The reasons behind the mutant pig being so badly deformed are still unclear. However, in other South American countries, it has been linked with the excessive use of pesticides. The bizarre video has gone viral in Venezuela where it caused a substantial stir. Reportedly, the mutant pig has breathing problems because of its facial deformities. As of now, the piglet is still alive but there are no clear results on how long it will survive.

