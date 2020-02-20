Inseparable Bond Between Pigeon & Puppy With Special Needs Is Winning The Internet!

An unlikely friendship between a pigeon that can’t fly and a puppy that can’t walk is winning hearts across the internet. According to a post by the Mia Foundation, a rescue organization in New York's Rochester that looks after the pair, the two unlikely roommates have special needs — Herman, the pigeon can not fly because of neurological damage and Lundy the chihuahua puppy cannot walk owing to swimmer syndrome.

Drawing strength from each other

The Mia Foundation is a non-profit organisation that rescues and rehabilitates animals with birth defects and deformities. According to reports, most of the animals in the foundation are sent to foster homes and loving families, but some are retained for various anti-bullying school programmes.

According to reports, Herman is one of the foundation's oldest residents, having been found a year ago near a car dealership lot on the pavement. Lundy was reportedly brought to the foundation by breeders who noticed that he could not use his hind legs properly. Lundy suffers from swimmers syndrome. Since then, they had been snuggling together at the Mia Foundation.

Netizens have just fallen in love with the pair, while many have commented that the videos of Herman and Lundy were the cutest thing ever. Some even pointed out that people may learn a thing or two from them.

