'My Avatar': Anand Mahindra Reveals How He's Going To React After COVID-19 Lockdown

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for his quirky Twitter posts. From sharing hilarious memes to commenting upon lockdown trends, the 65 year old has kept all his followers entertained ever since the pandemic hit. Just recently, Mahindra took to Twitter to reveal what his potential reaction would be once the lockdown gets over.

'My avatar'

Taking to his official Twitter handle on April 14, the Chairman of Mahindra Group reposted a video of an exuberant dog that was apparently brought on an outing after staying in the shelter. Throughout the 15 second clip, the white coloured doggo could be seen making long strides, trying to get himself out of his leash while also trying to expedite his pace. Likening his situation to that of the canine, Mahindra wrote, “Well this pooch must be my avatar because that’s exactly how I’m going to behave when the lockdowns are over and done with.” Watch it here:

Well this pooch must be my avatar because that’s exactly how I’m going to behave when the lockdowns are over and done with... pic.twitter.com/Rvbr1jg4K1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 14, 2021

Since being posted earlier, the video has gathered nearly over 45 thousand views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. "Matter of choice for your's kind, but definitely people outside LTT terminal can afford at least this post lockdown," wrote a user. "Hahaha make a video of urs and send it to James Cameron. May be u get selected,' suggested another. Meanwhile, a third user-added, "Sir, please record a video when you jump and do not forget to share."

Matter of choice for your's kind, but definitely people outside LTT terminal can afford atleast this post lockdown. Urge to lend help to take them to safer place. — Countrystate (@Countrystate12) April 14, 2021

Sir that’s what people did after the last years’ lockdown and see where it has taken us today ðŸ˜ž — Sachin Chandsarkar (@schandsarkar1) April 14, 2021

Where is lockdown??? ðŸ˜‚...people are already doing this in Maldives pic.twitter.com/fSIDzwS78z — Pandit Amit (@hinduamitpandit) April 14, 2021

haha so cool !!

I will be jumping like this in the Mahindra office because I will see my office for the first time ðŸ¤ª — Ekta shah (@shahekta528) April 15, 2021

Appreciate the wish!



But how would you know when the lockdowns are over and done with...? — Subbaraju (@Subbaraz) April 14, 2021

Just recently, the CEO of Mahindra Group took to Twitter and shared his pandemic lockdown anthem that perfectly depicts the current lockdown situation. Due to the novel coronavirus that has taken millions of lives all across the globe, most offices have shifted to work from home, creating a lockdown-like situation. Mahindra shares a ‘sher’ and as per the caption, he first heard it in completely different context, however, now it has become his ‘pandemic lockdown anthem’.

“Ajab ye zindagi ki, Kaid hai har insaan, Rihayi maangta hai aur, Riha hone se darta hai”, wrote Mahindra as he described the lockdown situation. The tweet translates to, “Wonder of life, every person is imprisoned, asks for release and is afraid to be released.

Image Credits: Anand Mahindra/Twitter/PTI