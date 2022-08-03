Myanmar: Rare White Baby Elephant, Considered An Auspicious Creature, Takes Birth

A rare white elephant took birth in western Myanmar. As per The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, the newborn is considered an auspicious creature. The white elephant was born last month in western Rakhine state and currently weighs 180 pounds (80 kilograms) and its height is 2.5 feet (70 centimeters).

Rare Baby White Elephant Born in Myanmar

According to Phys.org, the footage released by the state media of Myanmar showed the baby white elephant walking behind his mother to a river. Later, the keepers washed him and his mother fed the little one. The mother elephant is 33 years old and her name is Zar Nan Hia. She resides at the Myanma Timber Enterprise in Rakhine state.

As per the Global New Light, the newborn white elephant is blessed with seven of the eight characteristics associated with rare white elephant. The features include pearl-colored eyes, plantain branch-shaped back, distinctive tail, white hair, some plot signs on its skin, and five claws on its four limbs, and big ears. There are several photos shared by media outlets on social media. The elephant has been named yet, if the available information is anything to go by.

As per Southeast Asia culture, white elephants are considered auspicious as they stood as a symbol of wealth for many of its ancient rulers and boost their fortunes. Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw has only six elephants at the moment and a majority of them are either in Rakhine state or the southern Ayeyarwady region.