Anushka Sharma Spots A "dinosaur On The Loose'', Nagpur Police Has A Hilarious Reply

Judging from her social media, Anushka Sharma seems to be enjoying her lockdown with husband Virat Kohli. The duo often shares pictures and videos of the fun banter that they share with each other. Sharma took to her social media to share a hilarious video of Kohli walking around their house and the Nagpur Police team had a quirky reply ready for them.

Anushka Sharma took to her social media to share a video of Virat Kohli where he is seen trying to enact a dinosaur on the loose. She captioned the video, "I spotted... A Dinosaur on the loose". Fans loved the hilarious video and quickly took to the comments section to express their thoughts and feelings over it.

Amid all of this, the official handle of Nagpur Police also chose to pen down a reply to the actor. The team had a hilarious reply for her and wrote, "Should we ask @MahaForest Dept to send a rescue team?". [sic] As of now, neither Anushka Sharma nor the Maharashtra Forest Department has replied to the tweet.

Should we ask @MahaForest Dept to send a rescue team? https://t.co/gQ6IwmUWoa — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) May 20, 2020

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying the success of her show Paatal Lok. Sharma produced the show with her brother under the banner of their production house Clean Slate Filmz. The show was released on May 15 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

Talking about the overwhelming response that the show has been receiving in an interview, Sharma said that the reason behind the show's success is its content. She added that she and her brother have always sought to give the audience something that they might have never seen before. The actor has said that she thinks that superlative content is the most important yardstick.

Crediting the entire team for the show's success, Sharma said that it is creator Sudip Sharma leading the team from the front and his brilliance that has captured a perspective from a unique, inspiring and discomforting lens. She credited the show's directors to have brought the rawness of the script to life on the screen. Anushka Sharma added that the Paatal Lok cast poured their hearts out in an attempt to bring the script to life on the screen.

Paatal Lok is a crime thriller that stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banarjee, Neeraj Kabi, and Swastika Mukherjee. The plot narrates the story of a cynical inspector who gets the task of investigating a high-profile murder case. As he gets caught up in the investigation, it leads him into the darker realms of the underworld.

