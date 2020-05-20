Anushka Sharma Spots A 'dinosaur' Loose In Her House, Virat Is His Hilarious Best; WATCH

Actor Anushka Sharma and Cricket superstar Virat Kohli are making the most of quarantine and lockdown. The two have been interacting with fans and have been keeping us entertained with their interesting social media posts. On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma posted yet another hilarious video of husband Virat Kohli. The hilarious video can drive away your midweek blues.

Anushka Sharma spots a dinosaur

In the video, Virat Kohi can be seen imitating a dinosaur. Not only is the Indian skipper walking like a dinosaur, but can also be seen making noises like the animal. Anushka Sharma shared the light-hearted post and wrote in her caption that she has spotted something: a dinosaur on the loose. Check out the video clip below.

As soon as the post went up, fans could not hold themselves back from reacting to the hilarious video. Numerous fans flooded the post with their comments and reactions where they expressed how funny they thought the video was. While some fans wrote that the video was the best thing on the internet that day, there were other fans who wrote 'Virat Kohli is the cutest dinosaur ever'. Celebrities like Karan Wahi and Dolly Singh, too, commented on the post and called Virat Kohli ' so cute'. There were several fans who mentioned how cute Virat and Anushka were together. Check out the fan comments below.

What have Virat and Anushka been up to?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been keeping their fans updated with their life in quarantine. Recently, Anushka Sharma's show, Paatal Lok released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and has been garnering appreciation from all nooks and corners. Virat Kohli himself showered Anushka Sharma and the team with praises for making the show a great one.

Anushka Sharma herself has been promoting her show on her social media handles. The actor can be seen sharing memes about her show and has been keeping her fans entertained. Kohli had recently participated in a live chat session with Sunil Chhetri.

Other than that, Anushka and Virat were seen practising cricket on their building's terrace during the quarantine. The two have been encouraging their fans to stay fit and stay healthy during the COVID 19 lockdown. From time to time, the two treat their fans by posting pictures of themselves together during the lockdown.

Image Credits: Anushka Sharma Instagram

