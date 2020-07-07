Last Updated:

Nagpur Police Launch Witty 'travel Contest' To Help You Plan Next Trip, Here's The Catch

Nagpur police uploaded colourful creative that featured a beach with text in bold that read “Congratulations you have won a free trip"alongside several options.

Nagpur Police

In another witty meme, the Nagpur police department rolled out a contest to find out which of the given destinations on the pamphlet one will travel to in the year 2020 by doing the math trick that led to destination number 9, “stay at home”. Shared on the official Twitter handle of the police, the post was captioned, the Police department has organized a “travel contest” for the people to “calculate your next travel destination.” While many out of sheer excitement took up the contest having missed the world travel due to ongoing pandemic, they were rendered amused and speechless as all answers led to one destination, home.  

The police uploaded a colourful creative that featured a beach with text in bold that read “Congratulations, you have won a free trip.” Alongside, there’s a list of a total of 10 destinations as the cops explained the step by step procedure on how to calculate one’s next dream destination in 6 simple tasks. Interestingly, if one added and multiplied as per the instructions any digits between 1 and 9, the pamphlet would suggest staying at home. The police attempted to convey to the public that while the coronavirus pandemic cases are on the surge nationwide, one must avoid the non-essential travel and remain confined within the premises of their homes. Sunned at the humour and wit of the Nagpur police Department, internet called the Police’s handle “genius” and the “wittiest” among all departments on Twitter.  

“Trick” one quite hadn’t thought

Many users poured in laughter emoticon and urged the department to “change” the destination. “I want to change my destination Pls replace 9th option with Futala lake,” joked a user. Another pointed out that the destination was India as they have been directed to stay at home by the "contest". “My opinion 4 India, 9 stay home,” the second wrote. “Very genius admin you have Sir,” wrote the third. Nagpur police Twitter handle is renowned to issue advisory in most hilarious ways using a combination of wit and fun. The Police advised people to continue compliance with the stay-at-home orders in order to save lives and curb the cluster transmission of the COVID-19 with the “trick” one quite hadn’t thought of. 

