Nagpur Police Launch Witty 'travel Contest' To Help You Plan Next Trip, Here's The Catch

In another witty meme, the Nagpur police department rolled out a contest to find out which of the given destinations on the pamphlet one will travel to in the year 2020 by doing the math trick that led to destination number 9, “stay at home”. Shared on the official Twitter handle of the police, the post was captioned, the Police department has organized a “travel contest” for the people to “calculate your next travel destination.” While many out of sheer excitement took up the contest having missed the world travel due to ongoing pandemic, they were rendered amused and speechless as all answers led to one destination, home.

The police uploaded a colourful creative that featured a beach with text in bold that read “Congratulations, you have won a free trip.” Alongside, there’s a list of a total of 10 destinations as the cops explained the step by step procedure on how to calculate one’s next dream destination in 6 simple tasks. Interestingly, if one added and multiplied as per the instructions any digits between 1 and 9, the pamphlet would suggest staying at home. The police attempted to convey to the public that while the coronavirus pandemic cases are on the surge nationwide, one must avoid the non-essential travel and remain confined within the premises of their homes. Sunned at the humour and wit of the Nagpur police Department, internet called the Police’s handle “genius” and the “wittiest” among all departments on Twitter.

Nagpur Police has organised a TRAVEL contest. Calculate your next Travel Destination -



1. Choose a no. between 1 and 9



2. Multiply it by 3



3. Add 3



4. Multiply it by 3 again



5. Add the two digit number you get together



6. Number you get is where you will travel to👇 pic.twitter.com/EpOEZ9l7h6 — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) July 6, 2020

Read: Mumbai Police Urge People To Beat COVID-19 In 'Mahi Way', Extend B'day Wishes To Dhoni

Read: Delhi Police Sub-inspector Donates Plasma After Recovering From COVID-19

“Trick” one quite hadn’t thought

Many users poured in laughter emoticon and urged the department to “change” the destination. “I want to change my destination Pls replace 9th option with Futala lake,” joked a user. Another pointed out that the destination was India as they have been directed to stay at home by the "contest". “My opinion 4 India, 9 stay home,” the second wrote. “Very genius admin you have Sir,” wrote the third. Nagpur police Twitter handle is renowned to issue advisory in most hilarious ways using a combination of wit and fun. The Police advised people to continue compliance with the stay-at-home orders in order to save lives and curb the cluster transmission of the COVID-19 with the “trick” one quite hadn’t thought of.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.

Good one .. loved your humour. Keep it up. — Amit Upagade (@AmitUpagade) July 6, 2020

Stay at home 😥😥 — Shivam Wankhade (@ShivamWankhad11) July 6, 2020

Nice one 😂 — Gauri_18 (@GauriJo90615813) July 6, 2020

Ha ha ha , nice way to say that — Preshit Bharatey (@PBharatey) July 6, 2020

Stay at home 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Meet (@MeetSakhare) July 6, 2020

Coolest twitter account amongst any other city police in the country...😎 — Vivek narware (@Viveknarware) July 6, 2020

Stay at Police station @NagpurPolice 😝😂😂 — Ananta Hande (@imanant45) July 6, 2020

Whole process and conclusion summed up my 4 years of engineering.🙁🙁🙁 — abhishek murgeson (@AMurgeson) July 6, 2020

Read: Haryana Police Cautions People Against Phishing E-mails Amid COVID Crisis

Read: Brazil Police Finish Investigation Into National Museum Fire

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.