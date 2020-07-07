Mumbai Police Urge People To Beat COVID-19 In 'Mahi Way', Extend B'day Wishes To Dhoni

Mumbai police department is known for maintaining one of the most interesting social media handles across India. From warning people about the dangers of coronavirus to spreading awareness on how to beat the disease in an effective manner, the Mumbai police department uses social media for all the right reasons. On the occasion of former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni's birthday, Mumbai police have a message for citizens that comes along with wishes for 'Captain Cool'. Mumbai police are urging people to do it the 'Mahi Way' - "Stay ‘Not Out’, Stay Cool & Stump #coronavirus". India's largest police force has also come up with a new definition of the acronym MSD, that until now everyone thought was Mahendra Singh Dhoni. But Mumbai police say it's "Maintain Social Distancing".

Mumbai police's 'Happy Birthday Mahi' post has garnered nearly 2,000 likes in just one hour of being online. The post has also received more than 360 retweets at the time of publishing this story. Netizens as always are loving the innovative post of Mumbai police, which misses no chance in showing-off its creative skills on social media. One user impressed by the police department's 'one arrow, two prey' approach wrote, "Whoever is handling the PR of @MumbaiPolice they are amazing." Another user commented, "Wah wah Mumbai police epic full form of Mahi sir."

Mumbai police's dig at Liverpool

The Mumbai Police's Twitter handle recently took a dig at the newly crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool, amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Referencing to the increasing coronavirus cases in Mumbai and Liverpool's famous chant, the police department's Twitter handle advocated social distancing measures to win the clash against coronavirus. Referencing to Liverpool's famous 'You'll Never Walk Alone' chant, the Mumbai Police's Twitter post said how one should maintain social distancing measure amidst the current pandemic, or else will have to wait for 30 years to win over coronavirus, taking a dig at the new champions for their wait of over three decades to regain the title.

'Man-datory' 6 feet distancing to be followed so that your 'City' can win this 'clash' against COVID-19.#PremierSafety pic.twitter.com/FKounGqb7M — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 27, 2020

