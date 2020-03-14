Narendra Chanchal's New Bhajan On Coronavirus Leaves Netizens Divided

While the number of deadly coronavirus cases has reached 83 with 2 deaths, a new song or 'Corona Bhajan' is making rounds on the internet. Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal has come up with his latest song on COVID-19 which originated in China in December 2019 and has now spread to more than 140 countries around the world. The bhajan starts with references to diseases such as swine flu and chikungunya that have previously raised global alarms in the past. As the song comes proceeds, it finally comes to a point with the question, “O Kitho aaya Corona” which is Punjabi for “Where did Corona come from”.

World : Panic. Shut downs.



Dilli wale Indians :

'Disappointing' or 'Incredible'?

The nine-minute long bhajan also highlights the importance of taking precautions in order to contain the spread of the fatal virus. In the same clip, the listeners can also be seen enjoying the lyrics as well as the music of the song, which was similar to the reactions of some netizens who called it 'incredible' while others found the lyrics, “disappointing”.

The listeners were seen repeating the lyrics after Chanchal and one of the internet users who shared the video said, “I can't stop singing this”. The video has been shared across social media platforms and has garnered thousands of views but has left netizens divided. While one internet user even wrote, “Only Indian things... Enjoy everyone." Another wrote, "Indians find fun in everything...such fighting spirit...incredible”, another user quickly contradicted them and said, “It's totally disgusting......... It's a serious issue.... Don't make it a joke”.

While in India Chanchal composed a bhajan, another video is making rounds on the internet showing Italians singing a song in synergy from their balconies. In a southern city in Italy, people confined to their homes in a housing block in Naples sang the chorus of song "Abbracciame" which means "hug me" in a bid to lift spirits of others and feel “less lonely”. Immediately after the video was posted by an internet user on March 13, it not only went viral but has also been posted across social media platforms with netizens applauding “such solidarity” and “high spirits”.

Italy. People locked inside turn to their windows and balconies singing so everyone feels less lonely. Here is #Naples singing "Abbracciame" (Hug me).

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has disrupted many lives since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,824 and more than one lakh worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,100 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 11 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to over 5,500.

