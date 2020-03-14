'Mumbai Saga': John-Emraan film to be affected due to coronavirus? Sanjay Gupta updates

The shooting of Mumbai Saga will go as per schedule amid the outbreak of the coronavirus/COVID-19. While the shooting of numerous films is being postponed, and releases being pushed ahead, Sanjay Gupta has revealed that they are following all the safety measures to be protected from the virus. With just four days to go for the schedule of the John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi-starrer to wrap up, the director was keen to finish the shooting on time, while taking the required precautions to keep his cast and crew safe.

“We’re ensuring that we don’t take any chances ever since news broke out about a few confirmed cases in the country. We’ve told people not to shake hands and get themselves tested if they have cold, cough or fever. We even have a doctor on location who checks everyone for COVID-19 symptoms the moment they arrive,” Gupta was quoted as saying.

Mumbai Saga also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy, among others. The action film, based on a gangster story in the ‘80s-90s, is slated to hit the screens on June 19.

Coronavirus scare

Events around the world are being rescheduled in the wake of the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak. With over 5000 deaths and over 1 lakh cases, the countries are swinging into action for the safety of their citizens. Be it political events, sporting events or films, the respective orgaisations are following a safety first approach and rightly so.

The same has been the case in India with two deaths and over 80 cases. Numerous states have ordered the closure of schools, malls, theatres amid the coronavirus scare. The much-anticipated Indian Premier League has been postponed, while films have also been affected.

The IIFA Awards and the release of Sooryavashi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have been pushed ahead. The shooting of other movies like Jersey, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Brahmastra have been put on hold for now.

