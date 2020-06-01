Last Updated:

NASA Astronauts Hug In Space, Envious Netizens Say 'No COVID-19? Best Time To Leave Earth'

What was the first thing astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley did after reaching the International Space Station? — They Hugged! Remember how hugs felt? WATCH

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft with two NASA astronauts on Sunday successfully docked with the International Space Station after a historic launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the dawn of a new age in commercial space travel. What was the first thing astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley did after reaching the International Space Station? — They Hugged! Do you remember how that felt like?

Amid the ongoing worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, people are practicing social distancing and NASA took to their Twitter handle to share a video of the astronauts hugging in the space. Jealous much? Yes, the Netizens definitely were as one user said, "It's so weird that they can shake hands in space but we can't on Earth." The other said, "Wow no coronavirus in space. No social distancing, not masks, no testing. See how they are hugging freely; the best place to be now."

Who is Chris Cassidy’s wife? Everything about NASA astronaut’s life outside of spacecraft

Watch the astronauts hugging

Read Reactions

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley had lifted off at 3:22 pm EDT Saturday atop the company's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

