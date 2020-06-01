NASA Astronauts Hug In Space, Envious Netizens Say 'No COVID-19? Best Time To Leave Earth'

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft with two NASA astronauts on Sunday successfully docked with the International Space Station after a historic launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the dawn of a new age in commercial space travel. What was the first thing astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley did after reaching the International Space Station? — They Hugged! Do you remember how that felt like?

Amid the ongoing worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, people are practicing social distancing and NASA took to their Twitter handle to share a video of the astronauts hugging in the space. Jealous much? Yes, the Netizens definitely were as one user said, "It's so weird that they can shake hands in space but we can't on Earth." The other said, "Wow no coronavirus in space. No social distancing, not masks, no testing. See how they are hugging freely; the best place to be now."

Watch the astronauts hugging

This is the first time in human history @NASA_Astronauts have entered the @Space_Station from a commercially-made spacecraft. @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have finally arrived to the orbiting laboratory in @SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. pic.twitter.com/3t9Ogtpik4 — NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020

The only people in the world who are actually allowed to travel out of their country and hug their hosts when they arrived! Historical in more ways than one! 😆 @SpaceX @NASA pic.twitter.com/SHHtppg35v — Mrs MacDonald (@Mrs__MacDonald) May 31, 2020

Hugs on greeting people! Remember what that was like?



Sure, you have to trains for years, spend weeks quarantine, sit on massive controlled explosion, pull many G, and then navigate yourself to a shinny dot in the sky. But so worth!



Congrats to @SpaceX and @Nasa. https://t.co/1a0I16tQjk — Robert Osfield (@RobertOsfield) June 1, 2020

Thank you @NASA for reminding us a normal life! https://t.co/HvR6Snbjih — Maryam Sayah, MD (@PathologySayah) June 1, 2020

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley had lifted off at 3:22 pm EDT Saturday atop the company's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

🚀👨🏼‍🚀 For the first time in history, @NASA_Astronauts launched to the @Space_Station from American soil in a commercially built and operated American crew spacecraft.



Relive our #LaunchAmerica mission with @AstroBehnken & @Astro_Doug: https://t.co/20CMS9UshG pic.twitter.com/B9Vf18f9yv — NASA (@NASA) June 1, 2020

