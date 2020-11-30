NASA Encourages 6-year-old Adam King On His Space Ambition As He Wins Hearts On TV Show

In a heartwarming gesture, NASA has extended all its support to a six-year-old Irish boy who aspires to work for the space agency's Mission Control when he grows up. Adam King appeared on Ireland's The Late, Late Toy Show on Friday, November 27 where he spoke about his dream of joining a space mission. The disabled schoolboy won the hearts of viewers and even got messages of support from high-profile astronauts and the United States and European space agencies.

READ | NASA celebrates Black Friday by recalling basics of supermassive Black Hole

'There’s space for everybody at NASA'

Adam was among several young guests who appeared on the special Christmas edition of Ireland's longest-running TV show. The show invites children to test out the latest toys and gadgets and give them honest reviews. The show is an annual tradition in many Irish households.

Following the Friday telecast, NASA hailed Adam’s adventurous spirit on Twitter and said, "We can’t wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers. We’ll be here when he’s ready."

🌟 Adam’s kind heart and adventurous spirit inspires us.



There’s space for everybody at NASA, and we can’t wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers. We’ll be here when he’s ready. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/WJCzue9O13 — NASA (@NASA) November 28, 2020

When the show host Ryan Tubridy asked the toy tester Adam What he wants to do when he grows up, the 6-year-old said 'Capcom in NASA'. His sky-high career ambitions made him the star of this year's show. CAPCOM refers to the role of a spacecraft communicator who provides a communications link between flight control and astronauts. When the host further asked if he would like to be an astronaut at some stage, the young boy explained that he can't be an astronaut as he has brittle bones, while adding that he hoped to work with ground control instead.

READ | NASA shares visual of stellar-mass black hole's 'superluminal ejection' in space

Who needs a (virtual) hug from Adam King right about now?#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/4pMqwpEty6 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 27, 2020

READ | 'Thanksgiving in Space': NASA details how it is celebrated on ISS; internet amused

The clips featuring Adam are widely shared on social media and his star performance also reached the Canadian astronaut Commander Chris Hadfield who took to Twitter to cheer the kid.

Adam - I’ve been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights. We should talk space together. Take care, be good - Chris@RTELateLateShow https://t.co/XacYA9ncKT — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) November 28, 2020

READ | NASA's Hubble Telescope captures black hole's 'shadow beams' spilling out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.