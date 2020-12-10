NASA Shares Mesmerising Sonification Video Of Crab Nebula; Netizens Call It 'breathtaking'

Ever wondered what stars or other space elements would sound like if they had music? If not, then listen to the latest sonification of the Crab Nebula that NASA's Hubble has shared on its social media handle. The Crab Nebula is 6,523 light-years away from Earth and the recently shared video shows an image of the supernova transformed into music from data shared by the Hubble telescope.

What does the colour represent?

The purple portion of the Crab Nebula image is Hubble's visible-light data translated into strings, while the blue and white show the NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory X-Ray data translated into brass. The pink portion of the Crab Nebula in the picture shows Spitzer Space telescope infrared data that has been translated into woodwinds. The brighter light in the image is higher pitched and is played louder.

The video has garnered more than 1,90,000 views since it was shared by NASA's Hubble Telescope 22 hours ago. Netizens are absolutely in awe of the video as one individual wrote, "Can’t believe how beautiful it is." Another user curiously asked, "why does the music sound like Interstellar movie's background score?"

The Hubble Space Telescope of NASA that captured the data and sent it back to Earth was deployed 30 years ago by the space shuttle Discovery. The space observatory has been named after astronomer Edwin Hubble and since its launch in 1990, it has made more than 1.4 million observations.

