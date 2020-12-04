NASA Shares 'very Dramatic' Images Of Nebula's Evolution On 'an Unprecedented Time Scale'

NASA took to its official blog and shared an image of a nebula captured by Hubble in the year 2016 in comparison with the image which was taken in the year 1996. The recent image shows that the nebula has ‘drastically dimmed’ and has also changed its shape. Also, Bright, blue, fluorescent tendrils and filaments of gas toward the center of the nebula have disappeared with no longer pops against the black velvet background of the vast universe.

Changes observed in Nebula

According to the reports by NASA, Martín A. Guerrero of the Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía in Granada, Spain said, “This is very, very dramatic, and very weird”. He added, “What we’re witnessing is a nebula’s evolution in real time. In a span of years, we see variations in the nebula. We have not seen that before with the clarity we get with this view”. Speculation regarding the brightness over time in planetary nebulae have been observed but not yet confirmed. NASA says that only Hubble can resolve the changes in structure in this tiny nebula.

Bruce Balick of the University of Washington, Seattle, leader of the new research said, “Changes in nebulae have been seen before, but what we have here are changes in the fundamental structure of the nebula. In most studies, the nebula usually gets bigger. Here, it’s fundamentally changing its shape and getting fainter, and doing so on an unprecedented time scale. Moreover, to our surprise, it’s not growing any larger. Indeed, the once-bright inner elliptical ring seems to be shrinking as it fades”.

The official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope shared the two images. Termed as ‘How it started and How it is going”, the caption talks about the changing shape and colours. The caption says, “Hubble images of the Stingray Nebula taken 20 years apart show the nebula's changing shape and a dramatic loss of brightness”.

(Image Credits: NASA)