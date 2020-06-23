'Bees Are My Friends,' Says World Record Holder Who Spent 4 Hrs With Head Covered In Bees

A man from Kerala is garnering attention from all over the world because of his unique friendship with honey bees. The man named Nature MS created a Guinness world record when he spent over four hours with his head covered with honey bees to raise awareness, the longest duration spent with head fully covered with bees. The 24-year-old man who wants to pursue a doctorate in bee in this field to protect bees and learn more about bee rearing while talking to the press said that he first fell in love with the insect when he was seven years old.

'Lord of the flies'

According to reports, Nature was first introduced to bees by his father Sanjaya Kumar, who himself is an award-winning beekeeper. Nature said he started experimenting with bees at a very young age to impress his friends but later he fell in love with the insects. "Nature MS has been working with bees since he was just 7 years old and has 15 years of beekeeping experience, following in his father's footsteps. Nature clearly gets a real buzz out of performing at public events and on TV and does so to help inspire other people to take up careers in beekeeping," Guinness World Records said about Nature.

The unique talent of Nature is attracting a lot of attention on social media where netizens are praising him for the good cause he has taken up to protect bees. "A record for a good cause is one I can get behind," one user commented on the post shared by Guinness World Records on Facebook. Another dubbed him the "Lord of the flies" for his incredible control over the bees. One user wrote, 'I hope he uses this power for good."

Nature says that bees are is friends and they will never harm him until it is his fault. Nature said that he learned about this from his father who used to tell him when he was young that to deal with bees one needs to be calm and treat them like friends. According to reports, Nature is currently studying for his master at a Bengaluru College and is planning to raise awareness about how important the insects are in helping the earth sustain us all.

