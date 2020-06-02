Conor Mcgregor Shockingly Eats Bees From Tiny Jar, Appears To Hate The Taste: Watch

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor has once again grabbed attention with his unconventional stunt, as he was spotting eating bees in a recent video. While most of his fans have appeared to be surprised, Conor McGregor pulled of the antic as if it was normal. The UFC celebrity was spotted spending some quality time with his family, when he decided to eat some bees and filmed the entire moment for his fans.

UFC: Conor McGregor eats bees; watch video

While social media was already buzzing by questioning whether McGregor eats bees or not, 'The Notorious' seemingly enjoys eating bees. In the recent social media post, the Irish superstar gave his fans a sneak peek of his activity. While Conor McGregor was enjoying a sunbath along with his family members, he pulled out a small container which was filled with bees.

Although Conor McGregor went on to drop the bees over his body unintentionally, he seemed unbothered about it. Conor calmly picked them up from his body ad in the process he went on to eat one of them

In the video. Conor McGregor’s family sounded worried about the act. They were heard advising Conor that those bees might sting him. However, the former UFC two-division champion seemingly paid no attention to it, as he went on to pick one bee up and put it inside his mouth.

UFC: Conor McGregor next fight

After a sensational knockout victory against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January this year, Conor McGregor is seemingly on the verge of finalising a “super fight” against former middleweight champion Anderson Silva. ‘The Spider’ recently challenged Conor McGregor for a fight at catchweight (176 lbs) and seemed confident about UFC fans wanting to see the matchup. Conor McGregor appeared to be equally interested in materialising the fight as he went onto accept Anderson Silva’s offer in a recent tweet. However, UFC officials are yet to confirm the bout from their end.

There were also rumours that Conor McGregor is expected to lock horns with his next opponent at UFC Fight Island. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz were expected to be one of Conor McGregor’s next in-cage opponent. However, with time both the possible matchups faded away, leaving almost no potential welterweight opponent for Conor McGregor.

Image courtesy: Chamatkar Sandhu Instagram