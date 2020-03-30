Netizens Recreate Classic Artworks Using Different Objects Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Netizens are recreating famous artwork from around the world with objects in their homes, and the results have the internet in splits. The challenge was rolled out by the J. Paul Getty Museum, located in Los Angeles. It tweeted earlier on March 25 asking the internet users to post pictures of the original artwork alongside their recreated work. The rules required an individual to pick their favourite art and utilize props lying around in the homes and click pictures. The museum shared a few photos to give the internet an idea.
We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
🥇 Choose your favorite artwork
🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀
🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items
And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V
Shortly, the internet users jumped the wagon and Twitter was flooded by several humorous recreated artwork. Among many was Master of St. Cecilia's painting, Madonna and Child, recreated by a woman with a puppy in place of a child. Pontormo's Portrait of a Halberdier painting featured a girl who replaced the battle spear with a modern hockey stick. A Twitter user named Embee recreated Chagall’s Blue House with a dustpan, while another user posted the picture of Andy Warhol’s famous Tomato Soup Can with a can of a local brand soup.
Madonna and child.https://t.co/ZbnVeToUPE pic.twitter.com/7Vkl91CF6D— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
We stan.https://t.co/K3JVGpFPAJ pic.twitter.com/rIqXzr5hIK— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
Chagall's "Blue House" pic.twitter.com/5HO8js8Kus— Embee (@Embee355) March 29, 2020
Andy Warhol's Tomato Soup can. pic.twitter.com/xgtPJpmh4O— grace matson (@gmatson) March 29, 2020
Ladders of Hopes and Dreams - 🖼️ pic.twitter.com/uh8ViLSkHp— GW Washington (@GWDriver) March 28, 2020
March 29, 2020
#TheCatWithThePearlCollar pic.twitter.com/mFDoDW5yuV— Gill Biddle (@GillBiddle) March 29, 2020
Not at the Getty (@NationalGallery), but... pic.twitter.com/CGrWaREFyg— Jocelyn K. (@jocelynmk1) March 28, 2020
Vermeer’s The Astronomer painting was reworked in a study by a user, which he mentioned he achieved on take five. Another popular artwork that was seen recreated was Edvard Munch's The Scream. Interestingly, a user-designed the landscape of the painting using socks, toy cars, clothes, and a box of Clorox wipes. Another woman recreated Saint John the Evangelist by Frans Hals by replacing the eagle with the pet dog.
@GettyMuseum Challenge - Take Five:— Ann Zumhagen-Krause (@annzeekay) March 29, 2020
Vermeer's The Astronomer pic.twitter.com/NIUN32YCkA
Saint John the Evangelist by Frans Hals (with better eagle/dog matching) pic.twitter.com/bRtzLGnlTO— AnthropAbolishICEgal (@Anthropologal) March 29, 2020
You’ll have to blur your eyes to look at this one :) just a quick trial. pic.twitter.com/jAv4EEWCQP— TheBee 🐝 (@thebeehivetree) March 26, 2020
March 29, 2020
Salvador Dali pic.twitter.com/EnJ0rZGI1P— Evie Malone (@imajazzingjet) March 29, 2020
