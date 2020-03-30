Netizens Recreate Classic Artworks Using Different Objects Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Netizens are recreating famous artwork from around the world with objects in their homes, and the results have the internet in splits. The challenge was rolled out by the J. Paul Getty Museum, located in Los Angeles. It tweeted earlier on March 25 asking the internet users to post pictures of the original artwork alongside their recreated work. The rules required an individual to pick their favourite art and utilize props lying around in the homes and click pictures. The museum shared a few photos to give the internet an idea.

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.



🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items



And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

Humourous artwork

Shortly, the internet users jumped the wagon and Twitter was flooded by several humorous recreated artwork. Among many was Master of St. Cecilia's painting, Madonna and Child, recreated by a woman with a puppy in place of a child. Pontormo's Portrait of a Halberdier painting featured a girl who replaced the battle spear with a modern hockey stick. A Twitter user named Embee recreated Chagall’s Blue House with a dustpan, while another user posted the picture of Andy Warhol’s famous Tomato Soup Can with a can of a local brand soup.

Andy Warhol's Tomato Soup can. pic.twitter.com/xgtPJpmh4O — grace matson (@gmatson) March 29, 2020

Ladders of Hopes and Dreams - 🖼️ pic.twitter.com/uh8ViLSkHp — GW Washington (@GWDriver) March 28, 2020

Vermeer’s The Astronomer painting was reworked in a study by a user, which he mentioned he achieved on take five. Another popular artwork that was seen recreated was Edvard Munch's The Scream. Interestingly, a user-designed the landscape of the painting using socks, toy cars, clothes, and a box of Clorox wipes. Another woman recreated Saint John the Evangelist by Frans Hals by replacing the eagle with the pet dog.

Saint John the Evangelist by Frans Hals (with better eagle/dog matching) pic.twitter.com/bRtzLGnlTO — AnthropAbolishICEgal (@Anthropologal) March 29, 2020

You’ll have to blur your eyes to look at this one :) just a quick trial. pic.twitter.com/jAv4EEWCQP — TheBee 🐝 (@thebeehivetree) March 26, 2020

