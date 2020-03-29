Video Of Cat Fighting With Its Mirror Twin Leaves Netizens In Splits

A recent video of a cat on Reddit is making netizens Laugh Out Loud. The video shows a cat facing off against its own reflection in a mirror. As per the caption on the video which was uploaded just 4 days ago, this is the ‘hundredth’ encounter of the cat with the mirror. But this time was the first time that the cat seemed hell-bent on fighting with itself.

'Pretty Even Match-up'

The video was uploaded by user u/zCastorNinja to the subreddit r/startledcats. The post has already accumulated more than 14,000 upvotes and almost 200 comments. One commentator said that the coronavirus quarantine was apparently taking its toll on everyone. Another commend ted saying that the cat’s tail in the video showed very clearly that the cat was very angry.

Another user said that this was the first time they had seen a cat get confused by its own reflection and was dumbfounded as to how that happened, to this query the uploader of the video said that their house had a lot of windows and this was the first time that their can had done this sort of action since being born.

Other users commented about the cat’s tail, one said ‘look at that fluff of a tail’. One user said that the cat had finally met a worth opponent, in himself while another claimed that the video was like watching two cats dance. Others were applauding the cat's martial arts skills, with one user saying ‘That's some serious kung fu right there’. Some users thought that the cat might just be lonely and in need of a companion.

In another funny instance, a user imagined what the cat may have been telling its mirror twin, ‘“I’m sick of seeing you in here man! Now you’re gonna get it!”’.

