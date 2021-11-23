Netizens Can't Get Over These 3 Cat Siblings Squeezing Their Bodies To Fit In Jars; Watch

These days animals are ruling social media platforms because of their adorable acts that bring smiles to the faces of millions of netizens. When it comes to animals, dogs and cats rule the world of social media. Their videos attract a large number of people, who watch them with excitement. A lot of videos have gone viral featuring these adorable animals and, the list has another addition. In the latest video, it shows how a cat can squeeze their bodies to enter complex spaces. The short clip opens with three cats resembling "identical siblings" who are seen squeezing their bodies in three identical glass jars.

Netizens react to the video of cats in jars

As the video proceeds, the trio can be seen relaxing in the jar. In the very next moment, the viral video shows two of the cats busy cleaning themselves while the third one is filmed napping comfortably. Sometimes, the sleeping feline seems to get disturbed by the sounds produced by the other two while licking their body. Though the 20-second video seems too simple, netizens find it too funny and made the clip crazy viral. Since being shared some five days ago on Instagram with the caption: "3 liquids", the video has gathered over 2.1 million views and the numbers are still increasing.

It has also garnered several witty comments. "3rd liquid is a non-active solution," read the comment of the social media user. While netizens compared the cats with human siblings and called two of them "crime partners". "That's like three siblings, the right one is the good one and the other two are the crime partners who put the blame on the right one," commented such user. "Perfection at its best," commented the third user. "If i fits i sits," commented the fourth one.

A cat born with four ears has gone viral on the internet after its human posted a picture of the feline on social media. Midas, the four-month-old kitten, adopted by a woman in Turkey is a Russian blue mix, reported The Daily Mail. The picture of the four-eared kitten named Midas has captured the attention of netizens as the cat has two normal ears and an additional pair of small ears. As per The Daily Mail report, the cat named Midas has four ears due to a genetic mutation. The four-month-old cat also has a patch of white hair shaped like a heart on its belly. Canis Dosemesci, her human, who adopted the kitten has informed that Midas enjoys playing and cuddling with the family’s two dogs Suzy and Leyno. Midas was born to a stray cat who gave birth to Midas and her six siblings in a garden that was owned by a friend of Dosemeci.

