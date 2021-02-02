Netizens Can't Keep Calm After Prada's Latest Turtleneck Reminds Them Of Swiss Cheese

Italian luxury fashion house Prada launched a yellow turtleneck sweater with holes and Twitter just couldn't keep calm as it reminded them of Swiss cheese. "The devil wears Gouda! Prada jumper that costs £905 looks like holey cheese," wrote a user.

Part of Prada's 2021 Spring-Summer collection, the item costs around Rs. 90,000. It is described as, "Openwork viscose turtleneck sweater with precious openwork motif with placed holes" on the website. Remember Swiss cheese? Some types of Swiss cheese have a distinctive appearance, as the blocks or rounds of the cheese are riddled with holes known as "eyes" and the Prada sweater resembled exactly that.

Look at some reactions —

Prada charging £905 to look like a bit of Swiss cheese 🧀 pic.twitter.com/8vFbfaHr05 — Hephzi Ferris (@H3phz1_m4yy) January 26, 2021

A cheese shirt, of course! 🤷🏻‍♂️ — 🌞Harcourt Fenton Mudd🌞 (@HFentonMudd) January 26, 2021

😐 Hopefully these holes don't move and change size! — ɪᴀɴ ᴍ. ᴍᴀᴄᴋᴀʏ, ᴘʜᴅ 🦠🤧🧬🥼🦟🧻 (@MackayIM) January 26, 2021

“Openwork” Prada sweater for $1,350.



The devil wears Swiss. pic.twitter.com/oq2MxOP5kh — Judy (@MyNameisJudy) January 27, 2021

High risk of developing measles if worn on a sunny day! — Rebecca Hyland (@rebhyl) January 26, 2021

