Zara's Bizarre Arm Warmer Leaves People Baffled, Tweeple Think 'these Are Actually Pants'

With the onset of winter, several brands have been coming up with stylish clothing trends and one such caught the attention of fans on social media. One of the leading multinational clothing brands Zara had put a pair of knit white sleeves with an excessive neck pullover on sale that is going viral on the Internet. One of the Twitter users shared a picture of the merchandise and wrote, “Hey, is Zara okay?” The picture shows a picture of the arm heaters on show inside a Zara retailer. The sweater was being sold for a price of $29.90.

Zara's collection garners attention

The one arm sleeve-sweater has turned out to be the topic of hilarious jokes and memes on Twitter with netizens sharing hilarious comments under the picture shared by the user on the micro-blogging site. The tweet has garnered over 76,000 ‘likes’ in three days, together with a whole bunch of amusing feedback. A number of netizens shared different unusual style improvements and suggestions for the brand to improvise in the sweater.

One of the users who was amused after seeing the price of the sweater wrote, “They want $30 for 30% of what’s left???” Another user shared a picture in the comment section while trying the sweater on and wrote, “if any of you are thinking about it ... do it” A third user tried to explain about the fashion and wrote, “It's a turtleneck. It's an assless chap. It's a combination turtleneck assless chaps.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and expressed that at first he could not understand the fashion until she read about it in the comment section. “I don't understand what I was looking at until I read your comment. I thought it was some weird sweatpants/chaps.”

They want $30 for 30% of what’s left??? — Jonathan Bishop (@wcoasteside) December 19, 2020

Thank you for introducing me to these. Apparently that was a big year in the pants department. pic.twitter.com/1UFe7j1sf0 — nobody asked my opinion, nevertheless, here it is (@thatcasehill) December 18, 2020

It's a turtleneck. It's an assless chaps. It's a combination turtleneck assless chaps. — Ryan Kober (He/Him) (@GrizzlyKobear) December 18, 2020

I doesn't understand what I was looking at until I read your comment. I thought it was some weird sweatpants/chaps... — ParkerBond usePrivilege(stopRacism) (@BondParkerBond) December 19, 2020

