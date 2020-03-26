StayHomeReadBooks: Netizens Turn To Books To Escape Boredom Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

A group of young men and women have initiated a WhatsApp group exclusively for sharing e-books and PDFs of unique books among the readers amid lockdown. The group is inspiring the people to inculcate the practice of reading by trending the hashtag #StayHomeReadBooks.

Started by Turya Basu, Aditya, and Sandipan, the idea behind providing free rare books is to encourage the people to delve into literature and devote some time ingesting information while there is ample time at hand. Speaking to a media outlet, Basu, one of the founding members, said that people had to fight this war from the homes only. Therefore, the team introduced the concept of Whatsapp library’ to motivate people to read. He further added saying that the initiative did spark a prompt rush where people encouraged others online to pick up a book and start reading.

Netizens share their book collection

Several book hoarders have come together online sharing the pictures with a placard asking people to start reading. The movement has been witnessed worldwide, including France, as people share pictures of their book collection with the caption, “books are the best friends”. Netizens swore that there was nothing quite beatable to boredom like reading a good book seated in a nook.

So I go hunting today for a book to read during lockdown and look what I found......no I did not purchase it pic.twitter.com/mKN8lt7FQ3 — Doreen Loubser (@alzammer) March 26, 2020

Worried about what you will be doing during the Covid-19 #StayHome #Lockdown?



Don’t be!



Get yourself a book for you and your loved ones to read and reinvent,find your purpose,find yourself, reflect but most importantly SEE THE REAL NEW YOU!!! — ItumelengSekhuFoundation (@ItumelengSekhu) March 26, 2020

1. The first book finished during the lockdown was The Body by Bill Bryson.



A great read in current times - The chapter on Immunity and Microbes is worth it. Sample the images attached. https://t.co/3ivjjiEc47 pic.twitter.com/WcsxnNTDPW — Abhishek K Rai (@marginalideas) March 26, 2020

Buy the book to read during 21 days lockdown pic.twitter.com/XDfwD7Qe0P — Andrew Sehlabaka (@asehlabaka) March 26, 2020

With examples from a record breaking oil rig and the Navy Seals, one of the most high performing teams in the world.



If you are looking for a nice read during the lockdown and want more screenshots from the book, please feel free to ping me. pic.twitter.com/9bc9xu8xUW — avnishanand (@avnishanand) March 25, 2020

Bored? Read books during lockdown! pic.twitter.com/ZaiKJGnbGY — Fake Chris ‎ϟ (@ChrisHcms) March 25, 2020

