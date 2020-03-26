The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

#StayHomeReadBooks: Netizens Turn To Books To Escape Boredom Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

What’s Viral

Started by Turya Basu, Aditya, and Sandipan, the idea behind providing free rare books is to encourage the netizens to delve into literature.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netizens

A group of young men and women have initiated a WhatsApp group exclusively for sharing e-books and PDFs of unique books among the readers amid lockdown. The group is inspiring the people to inculcate the practice of reading by trending the hashtag #StayHomeReadBooks.  

Started by Turya Basu, Aditya, and Sandipan, the idea behind providing free rare books is to encourage the people to delve into literature and devote some time ingesting information while there is ample time at hand. Speaking to a media outlet, Basu, one of the founding members, said that people had to fight this war from the homes only. Therefore, the team introduced the concept of Whatsapp library’ to motivate people to read. He further added saying that the initiative did spark a prompt rush where people encouraged others online to pick up a book and start reading.

Read: Abe: Concern Over Coronavirus Widespread In Japan

Read: Prince Charles Did Not Jump Queue For Coronavirus Test, Clarifies UK

Netizens share their book collection

Several book hoarders have come together online sharing the pictures with a placard asking people to start reading. The movement has been witnessed worldwide, including France, as people share pictures of their book collection with the caption, “books are the best friends”. Netizens swore that there was nothing quite beatable to boredom like reading a good book seated in a nook.

Read: Singapore Unveils USD 33.17 Bn Economic Package To Tide Through Coronavirus Crisis

Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Functioning Of Odisha HC, Subordinate

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
Rohit sharma
ROHIT URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME
Health ministry
HEALTH MINISTRY ON CORONA MYTH
Trump
TRUMP SLAMS WHO