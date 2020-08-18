Netizens Guess How 'desi' Kamala Harris Is With Hilarious #YoKamalaSoIndian Memes

The United States Senator Kamala Harris’ has been nominated as the Democratic Vice President nominee in the 2020 election. She had recently revealed that she is half Indian and was advised by her aunt to break open a coconut for good luck during the California attorney general election in 2010. This piece of information sent netizens into a frenzy on Twitter where they started a meme fest about how ‘desi’ Kamala Harris would be.

Meme fest on Kamala Harris' Indian heritage

Kamala Harris is an African-American with Indian heritage as her mother is an Indian and her father is a Jamaican. When Kamala Harris revealed her conversation with her aunt about breaking a coconut in for good luck, numerous Indians could relate to her. As it is very common in India to break a coconut when they are doing something auspicious.

Later, netizens started stating several stereotypes and made jokes about how Kamala Harris would be doing all these because of her Indian roots. Check out some of the hilarious memes and jokes.

Some fans made memes about how Kamala Harris would be doing certain things which are commonly found at homes of the Indians or are done by Indians very commonly. This included things like using every bit of any product, such as toothpaste. They also made jokes on using cookie containers for storing items like thread and needles and other sewing material. Check it out below.

#YoKamalaSoIndian

She keeps sui dhaaga in butter cookies tin. pic.twitter.com/v4vjKL7AXI — Jane Doe (@shelovesyoghurt) August 18, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian she use empty bournvita box for storing chini and chawal in kitchen — Musafir (@mohithoshiarpur) August 18, 2020

Some netizens made jokes on how Indian parents always have very high expectations from their kids and how they are always comparing their kids with others. Several netizens made memes about how some ‘desi’ parents are always competing and are never happy with their child’s achievements. Check out some of the tweets below.

Certain netizens made jokes on how Indians try to spend less money. Several netizens joked about how Indian always convert the currency to Indian rupees before purchasing something. Several joked about how Indians try to make things look new till a very long time, and therefore do not remove the covers from their newly purchased items. Check out some of the tweets below.

#YoKamalaSoIndian she converts $ to ₹ before spending — N (@n_i_g_a_m) August 18, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian that after buying the car she keep the plastic cover on seats for months to ensure the seats don't get dirty. pic.twitter.com/vAzjo0HplX — Onkar Pandey (@iOnkarPandey) August 18, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian that when she goes to buy vegetables, she never forgets to take free dhaniya and mirchi from the grocery store. — desi mojito (@desimojito) August 18, 2020

#YoKamalaSoIndian She does not buy new batteries for tv remote, instead she bangs the remote to make it work. https://t.co/zVdZOVjkfD — Subh Santi Hindu 🚩 (@SantiSubh) August 18, 2020

The Vice President of the US is the second-highest officer in the executive branch after the President of the US. The VP is also an officer in the legislative branch and is empowered to preside over Senate deliberations. Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee in the 2020 election.

Image credits: PTI

