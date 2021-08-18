Netizens Laud Dog Named Kutoro For Wearing A ‘sustainably Sourced’ Hat; Photo Goes Viral

Videos of animals goofing around wearing clothes, shoes, and hats is enough to make anyone’s day brighter. We can often see many such heartwarming posts goes viral on social media. Photographs of a dog named Kuroto is the latest addition. Seeing the picture of her wearing a natural hat with a dotting smile will make you happy. The photos of her sporting a hat that was "sustainably sourced" have now gone viral. The post has captured the hearts of many people, and there's a chance it will do the same for you. The photos of her rocking a hat that was "sustainably sourced" have now gone viral. The adorable dog's photos were published on WeRateDogs' Twitter account.

The post was shared with this caption, “This is Kutoro. She'd like you to know her hat is sustainably sourced and ethically manufactured. 13/10 for an earth-conscious queen.” The post has captured the hearts of many people within few hours.

Have a look at the post:

This is Kutoro. She'd like you to know her hat is sustainably sourced and ethically manufactured. 13/10 for an earth-conscious queen pic.twitter.com/ckppXAJ52W — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 17, 2021

The picture, uploaded a few hours ago, has already received over 85.7k likes and is rapidly growing with almost 13.3k retweets. People have also left a variety of remarks in response to the post. One of the Twitter users commented, “Miss Kutoro looking like a proper Southern lady going to church”, while the other has written, “Excuse me Sir, but that's a Ninja from the village hidden in the leaf. Yes, I am an expert on the subject. Yes, I am sure. Thank you.” Another third user has written, “I'd love to know where she got the hat, but I could never pull it off the way this glamor girl does.”

On the other hand, there are several other users who have even shared images of their dogs wearing leaves as a hat.

Take a look at a few:

Nothing wrong with a good leaf hat 🍁🎩 pic.twitter.com/fMTlvveoj5 — GoodLuckCarly (@Carlyforniaaa) August 18, 2021

Quorra would like to know if Kutoro needs a side-kick? pic.twitter.com/qmRPH2w2b0 — Ash (@LeTuric) August 18, 2021

Here’s my PomPom. He recycles his toys to be fashion DIVA! 😜 pic.twitter.com/eHKYipHK9h — PROUD LIB ✡️🌵😈Proud Intolerant Lefty! 🇺🇸 (@proud2bLib) August 18, 2021

Earlier, A much-relaxed dog called Jax has been photographed riding in a tradesman van, wearing sunglasses and putting one of his paws out the window, amusing the other passers-by. User brittty.b's popular TikTok video has garnered over 369,000 views and hundreds of comments within just hours.

Image Credit: Twitter