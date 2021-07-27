Netizens Share Pictures To Show Off Their Shades As New Trend 'SunglassTwitter' Goes Viral

A new trend 'SunglassesTwitter' has been going viral on social media. In the latest hashtag ( #SunglassesTwitter), netizens have been sharing pictures of themselves wearing sunglasses. The social media users have been showing off their shades of grey, black, and other colours. The netizens shared their pictures showing off their shades in curved sunglasses, wayfarer sunglasses, round sunglasses, and square sunglasses.

Some of the netizens have been sharing pictures of themselves while others have been sharing pictures with family. Even politicians and government officers have jumped on the trend to show off their shades on Twitter. Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan, who often shares pictures or videos about wildlife or about a rescue operation, this time shared his own picture where he is seen wearing his sunglasses.

Political activist Tehseen Poonawala shared a picture of himself wearing sunglasses. Some users posted pictures of themselves and some were joined by their children in the Twitter trend. Others shared their kids' pictures in the Twitter trend. Another netizen asked if she was late for the trend. A netizen wrote that she has shared the picture just to match the trend. One of the users wrote, "If the trend is going so good, why not follow this."

Am I late for the sunglasses Twitter?#SunglassTwitter pic.twitter.com/HP7Blui10t — Shalini Yadav (@YadavaShalini) July 27, 2021

My official entry for sunglasstwitter. My sunshine 💖🌅. #SunglassTwitter pic.twitter.com/HcH6X52Ecn — Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) July 27, 2021

Another such trend, 'JannalTwitter' had gained momentum on social media as millions of users contribute their part to it. In the hashtag ( #JannalTwitter), users shared their love for windows and some mesmerising views through it. From dilapidated buildings to Italian cities, a simple grey shop to a rainbow reflection from mirror glass, and from mosaics to florals, the contributors to the JannalTwitter have captured everything from commotion to emotion. Jannal is the Tamil and Malayalam word for 'window'. The Indian Twitterati have been excited about exhibiting their photography skills. Some contributors have captioned their pictures with beautiful one-liners, while others just wished that their photographs are accepted. Some have also allowed users to share a sneak peek of their "leisurely stares."

Gorgeous domed mosaic ceiling, skylights, symmetry and throwback to better times...#Topkapi palace, Turkey...#JannalTwitter pic.twitter.com/C8fqG71DWw — Dr. Aarti Shyamsunder (@Aartideetoo) July 5, 2021

Will this shahjahan view qualify as #JannalTwitter pic.twitter.com/1Z29ZdqOh5 — Joker always (@jokeralways24X7) July 4, 2021

