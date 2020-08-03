'Complete Hallucination': Egyptians School Elon Musk For Saying 'aliens Built Pyramids'

Sparking a controversy, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that Egyptian pyramids were ‘obvs’ built by aliens. He also supported his ‘conspiracy theory’ by an article from Wikipedia and a tweet about Egyptian pharaoh Ramesses II. His tweet immediately caught everybody’s attention including that of Egypt’s International co-operation minister Rania al-Mashat who invited him to visit the country and explore how pharaohs and not alien constructed the great architectural pieces.

Aliens built the pyramids obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

Ramses II was 😎 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

The Great Pyramid was the tallest structure made by humans for 3800 years. Three thousand, eight hundred years. https://t.co/6DU46eMbni — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

However, it was not only the Egyptian diplomat who schooled Tesla CEO about the pyramids. His tweet soon caught netizen's eye ultimately triggering some rib-tickling reactions from netizens. While many slammed Musk for underestimating the capacity of ancient builders many other dished out hilarious memes.

'Is it a joke?'

Idk if this is a joke or what. But ancient people are actually very hard working btw from the fact they got nothing but their hands! — Ella (@ellastarkkkk) August 3, 2020

Why because black people couldnt have? Is that what you mean? — 🇰🇪ËalM🇹🇬 (@psychcamel) July 31, 2020

Stolen from the Internet 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DqwsObZyAN — U Sam (@UlissesPSampaio) July 31, 2020

Cleopatra actually lived closer to Saturn V & the moon landing than she did to the construction of the pyramids — Viv 🐉 (@flcnhvy) July 31, 2020

The ancient greeks calculated the circunference of earth with great accuracy using only intelligency and math. The ancient egipcians know how to use hypotenuse much earlier than greeks, etc. You underestimate the human intelligence. — Celina Martins (@CelinaMartins11) August 2, 2020

Egyptians seeing this from the afterlife pic.twitter.com/yVurxhKt5U — AlsoInch ⚡️ (@nickbogenn) August 1, 2020

ye, dudes arrived from a planet billion km away to put some sandy rocks in the middle of a random desert — nuriklan (@edgy_nurik) August 2, 2020

Not only netizens but also archaeologist Zahi Hawass responded to Musk by saying that his argument was ‘complete hallucination’. According to a local Egyptian media outlet, Hawass said that he found the tombs of the 'pyramids builders' that tell everyone that the builders of the pyramids were Egyptians and they were not slaves.

After Hawass’ comments, Musk, in another tweet, acknowledged that pyramids were built by humans. He also shared an article explaining how they were erected. In a separate tweet, he even informed that ‘The Great Pyramid’ was the tallest structure made by humans for 3,800 years. Currently, there are over 100 surviving pyramids and most of them were built as tombs, the final resting place for Egypt’s royalty.

