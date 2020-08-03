Egypt Invites Elon Musk To 'explore' Pyramids After He Suggests They Were Built By Aliens

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been invited to visit Egypt to see for himself that its famous pyramids were not built by aliens. While referring to a conspiracy theory, Musk sparked controversies earlier as he tweeted that pyramids were ‘obv’ built by aliens. However, Egypt’s International co-operation minister soon replied on the post, inviting the multi-billionaire to come to the country and ‘explore the writings’ and learn about structures in person.

Aliens built the pyramids obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

While the tech tycoon’s tweet was retweeted over 86,000 times, Egypt’s Rania al-Mashat responded by saying that she followed and admired Musk’s work. Moreover, she urged Elon Musk to visit the country and explore how the pyramids were built for pharaohs of Egypt.

I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you 🚀. @elonmusk https://t.co/Xlr7EoPXX4 — Rania A. Al Mashat (@RaniaAlMashat) August 1, 2020

‘Complete hallucination’

Along with the Egyptian minister, archaeologist Zahi Hawass also responded to Musk by saying that his argument was ‘complete hallucination’. According to a local Egyptian media outlet, Hawass said that he found the tombs of the 'pyramids builders' that tell everyone that the builders of the pyramids were Egyptians and they were not slaves.

After Hawass’ comments, Musk, in another tweet, acknowledged that pyramids were built by humans. He also shared an article explaining how they were erected. In a separate tweet, he even informed that ‘The Great Pyramid’ was the tallest structure made by humans for 3,800 years. Currently, there are over 100 surviving pyramids and most of them were built as tombs, the final resting place for Egypt’s royalty.

