New Orleans: Staff Of Toups' Meatery Raises Money For Co-worker's Stolen Scooter

In a heartwarming incident, staff from an eatery in New Orleans raised money to replace their co-worker’s stolen scooter. A clip which shows the worker’s reaction has surfaced on the internet, melting the netizen’s heart. The official Instagram handle of the Restaurant named ‘Toups’ Meatery’ shared the clip, thanking everyone who helped in raising the money.

A nice gesture

“Mr. Raymond thanks y’all so much for helping him get a new scooter. This is an amazing human. Thank you to those who helped. He’s an amazing person. We can now replace his stolen scooter. Thank you thank you thank you!!!!!!”, read the caption of the emotional video. The video begins with the staff surrounding the worker as they break the news to him. The worker seems to be completely speechless as he stands still, looking at the cheque, that has been given to him. They tell him that it was only because of the loyal customers and strangers that the staff was able to pitch in to replace his stolen vehicle. Let’s have a look at the video.

Read: Rosser Lifts New Orleans Past Texas A&M-CC 87-68

Emotional on watching the video, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "Damn I feel like my heartstrings got slammed under @toupsmeatery". Another Instagram user wrote, "This is so wonderful". Instagram users can be seen leaving heart emojis in the comment section. One person wrote, "This is the best!!".

Read: Ingram, Ball Lead Pelicans Past Bucks, 131-126

Read: Ingram, Williamson Each Score 32, Pelicans Top Beal, Wizards

Also Read: Bergersen Leads Central Arkansas Over New Orleans 83-79

(Image Credits: Instagram/toupsmeatery)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.