New Video Of Dog Guiding Human To Office Surfaces; Netizens Find It 'aww'dorable

The internet is often flooded with videos of animals and their cute antics, which bring a smile to netizens' faces. People often take to social media to share heartwarming videos of their pets that often lift one's mood quite instantly. Continuing with the trend, a video has gone viral showcasing a dogg guiding a human to her office in the most amusing yet lovely way possible. "Every morning our office dog likes to gently take my hand and walk me upstairs to my office," read the caption of the video shared on Reddit. In the short video clip, an adorable pooch is seen welcoming a human and holding the person's finger in its mouth. The dog is then seen escorting the individual up a set of steps to his office.

The video has been doing rounds on social media since it was shared on Monday, September 13. As of now, it has gathered, more than 20,000 upvotes and a number of wonderful reactions from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users commented, "Wish my dog did that. He doesn't give us any indication that he has to go [sic]." "You have an “office dog?!?” Can I work where you work??? I’m sure you need a nurse or some such… please hire me!! [sic]," wrote another. "Where do office dogs sleep? Do they just stay in the office alone overnight?” asked a user. "My dog also love it when I work in my office. He's the best coworker ever keeping my company all day [sic]," read another comment.

Recently, another video had gone viral on social media showing a dog's guilty face when it gets caught 'stealing' food. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Here is what a guilty face looks like." The small video clip shows the pet sneakily taking a food box from the kitchen's slab where it was kept. The video further shows the pet making the guilty face when asked by its owner, "what are you doing?" The video had left netizens in splits and it had garnered more than 10,000 views and also accumulated several reactions from people. Almost all the users took emojis to show their reactions. Some used laughing smileys while others used heart emojis.

Image: Reddit-R/Aww