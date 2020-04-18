New Zealand Comic's Cake Tribute To Jacinda Ardern Goes Wrong, Leaves Internet In Splits

In a bizarre tribute gone viral on social media, a television host and a comedian baked a unique cake for Jacinda Ardern that is tickling the Internet for how terrifying it makes the New Zealand Prime Minister look.

Comedian Laura Daniel was at television show where participants were asked to prepare a cake that depicts a "kiwi icon". Laura tried to ice Jacinda Ardern's image on the cake from the leader's biographical book An Extraordinary Leader, which unfortunately looked nothing like New Zealand Prime Minister.

While some netizens severely criticized the comedian for her poor tribute, even though she clarified that as a die-hard admirer of Ardern, most people gently mocked the cake online and shared the post on social media.

Take a look at it here:

Despite having immense prior baking experience, the comedian’s attempt at the cake came out rather "nightmarish" according to the internet users who wrote, “stuff of nightmares”, “Delicious and terrifying”.

Disheartened, Laura responded to the critics by sharing a video of herself with the PM on Instagram which was captioned, “For anyone wondering about the teeth on the cake, I impersonated Jacinda for a whole year on television, of course, I kept the teeth.”

Jacinda Ardern stares at the cake, shocked

Later, in a post, Laura issued a public apology for incorporating an actual set of prosthetic teeth used in her impersonations. "They say don't bake your heroes. But I wanted to try anyway. I'm deeply sorry @jacindaardern I truly tried my best with what I had available," Daniel wrote on Instagram.

Interestingly, the post weighed in a reaction from Jacinda Ardern herself, who made a “shocked” emoji on the post. Laura further responded saying, "I actually tried my hardest — I think she's so beautiful," in a webcam video. "I guess you could say Jacinda Ardern is a better prime minister than I am a baker,” the comedian further added.

Take a look at the reactions here:

