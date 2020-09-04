Indoor Plant With 4 Half Green & Half Yellow Leaves Sold For Rs 4 Lakh In New Zealand

A tiny indoor plant with just 4 leaves was sold for over 4 lakh (NZ$ 8,150) in New Zealand. This small indoor plant is a rare variegated rhaphidophora tetrasperma and is also known as Philodendron Minima. It has yellow variegation on each of its four leaves. In line with Ladbible, the unique colouring of the indoor plant sparked a bidding war on New Zealand's biggest trading website, TradeMe. The winner of the bidding war walked away with the rare house plant while being poorer by NZ$ 8,150.

This beautiful plant is a Variegated Minima, it has just broken @TradeMe 's record sale price for a plant, selling at an eye-watering $8,000.



Its' new plant parent spoke to @Indiratweets this morning,



Listen here: https://t.co/Gmt1lQGmEa pic.twitter.com/bjYjmwLioH — First Up (@FirstUpRNZ) August 17, 2020

The seller of the plant wrote on its website that this unique plant has yellow variegation on each of its four leaves. Such an indoor plant does not occur naturally and is mostly in demand by the collectors and horticulturalists.

An editors from New Zealand said that only the green leaves aids in the photosynthesis of the plant. The lesser the green, the lesser will be the surface area in the plant where the plant food is produced. Also, the presence of few green-leaves in the plant does not ensure that the plant will grow in future.

Indoor plant purchased for a tropical paradise

During the interview at a Radia station of New Zealand, the anonymous indoor plant buyer said that he has purchased this plant worth over 4 lakh for a tropical paradise. He along with his 3 partners is planning to build a paradise having a bird and butterfly house and a fully enclosed restaurant in the middle of the tropical garden. This rare variegated plant will be placed along with other rare collection of tropical plants. Lastly, the paradise where this indoor plant will be placed will be one of its kind in New Zealand and in most other parts of the world as well.

