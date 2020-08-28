New Zealand PM Says She's Making Her Own Face Covering To Help Curb COVID-19 Spread

On August 27, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference that she had taken the protective mask making in her own hands to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in her country. New Zealand plans to make the masks mandatory in public next week, according to reports. Additionally, with the recent surge in the COVID-19 cases, the pacific nation reimposed lockdown measures and free movement restriction in Auckland, one of the largest cities inhabited by at least 1.7 million people.

In a Facebook post, New Zealand PM Ardern said, “As promised, here’s the video with Dave Letele from Buttabean Motivation. We caught up earlier this week to talk about how Auckland is doing, some of the COVID myths that are out there, and how to make your own face covering. Thanks again, Dave! Really enjoyed chatting with you.” Ardern also posted a picture of the fabric to design masks, scissors and two elastic hairbands. “Earlier this week I caught up with Dave Letele of Buttabean Motivation to talk about COVID-19. One of the things we talked about was face coverings, and how to make your own at home,” the New Zealand PM wrote. She added, “ I had a go at making one based on a video by Dr Michelle Dickinson (pop over to her page to see it for yourself!) Otherwise, I’ll share the video with Dave and my attempt at handicrafts later on today. Till then, thanks again Dave for your insights and time!”

Read: Leonard Cohen's Fans Get Furious After Trump Uses 'Hallelujah' Twice In His Speech

Read: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Postpones national election Amid Renewed COVID-19 Concerns

Global inspiration

Additionally, she shared a video stitching masks in vibrant red colour, the shade of her political Labour party. "That's my first time crafting," she said in the clip, adding, ”I’m going to pull out my glitter gun later.” Internet appreciated the leader’s personal initiative to contribute at the time of crisis. “ I see no other world leaders doing things like this, you are light years ahead of any world leader. Keep up the great work you are truly an inspiration. You have my love and respect,” one wrote. Another said, “A great leader, she is a reflection of the people who choose her as prime minister. A nation who prefers empathy to rhetoric and dogma, willing to listen to science and truly love their neighbours. New Zealanders are years ahead of other countries and it shows with Jacinda.” New Zealand has recorded over 1,400 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 fatalities so far. On August 27, the country registered 5 new cases in Auckland, and 7 imported cases.

Read: Jacinda Ardern Hits Back At Trump Over COVID Remark, Calls His Statement 'patently Wrong'

Read: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Defends Her Govt's COVID-19 Response Amid Trump's Attack