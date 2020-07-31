Nike's Latest Video On COVID-19 Ft. LeBron, Ronaldo & Others Leaves Netizens Awestruck

Nike has been one of the most prominent company when it comes to advertising. Their marketing techniques have gotten the company a lot of recognition. They recently released a commercial related to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The fans have been loving the new commercial and have spammed social media by sharing it from their respective accounts. Read more to know about the latest Nike commercial.

Nothing can stop what we can do together. You can’t stop sport. Because #YouCantStopUs.



Join Us | https://t.co/fQUWzDVH3q pic.twitter.com/YAig7FIL6G — Nike (@Nike) July 30, 2020

Nike takes over Twitter with its new ad

Nike released its latest commercial which certainly got viewers extremely excited. They have made a smart video by combining two different sports in the same frame. They have taken two different videos and have combined them to make it look like a single continuous video. It is called You Can't Stop Us, and the fans have been certainly loving the new commercial. Fans have taken to their social media to respond to the video and share it amongst their friends.

Because of the You Can't Stop Us ad, a number of fans have been motivated to get back to their sporting activities as the lockdown has been lifted. A number of popular sportsmen have also commented on the latest Nike commercial. Monica Abbott, medal-winning Olympian commented, “Watch this.Get chills.And know that in sports, in the softball world, and in the community we will, ... -I will continue to drive positive change. #YouCantStopUs ⁦@Nike”. One of the most popular Golf players, Tiger Woods also took to his Twitter and wrote, “I am stronger because of sports. They unify us and nothing can stop what we can do together. You can’t stop sport because you can’t stop us. #YouCantStopUs @Nike”. The fans have also been sharing their thoughts about the Nike commercial on Twitter. Here are some fan reactions for the same.

More about Nike

Before this commercial, Nike was focusing on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. They have released a number of tweets and posts about how they support the movement. Their latest tweet about the Black Lives Matter protest says, “We will continue to stand up for equality and work to break down barriers for athletes* all over the world. For more information: https://go.nike.com/n72ElJD627H”. Fans have expressed that watching Nike take such steps to scrap racism from the sporting community certainly shows a lot of character from the company. Here is the tweet.

We will continue to stand up for equality and work to break down barriers for athletes* all over the world.



For more information: https://t.co/CQvZhwEYFT pic.twitter.com/ekOaUM4qAA — Nike (@Nike) June 12, 2020

