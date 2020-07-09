Barcelona Set To Sue Nike Over Sale Of Defective Football Kits: Report

Soon after the news of the new FC Barcelona jersey being withdrawn by Nike from stores came to light, a new development on the FC Barcelona-Nike situation has been revealed. A report reveals that FC Barcelona are now looking to sue the kit manufacturer, intending to seek compensation from Nike for the mistake. A compensation figure in the range of €15m-€20m has been touted for the same.

LaLiga news: Barcelona forced to withdraw new Nike jerseys from stores due to embarrassing defect

While the new FC Barcelona home kit was scheduled to go on sale from the first week of July, Nike had to ultimately withdraw the kit after an embarrassing flaw emerged in the jersey. The new Barcelona shirt would’ve seen the players return to the iconic stripes design after sporting the current chequered jersey. However, shops looking to sell the Nike FC Barcelona jersey were forced to put their plans on hold, after an alarming problem with the jersey came to light.

Official: Barcelona's home kit for the 2020-21 season. [nike] pic.twitter.com/jocOCoRS2d — barcacentre (😷) (@barcacentre) July 6, 2020

The jerseys were reportedly found to be fading when they came in contact with sweat. The new Nike FC Barcelona jersey was also reported to fade when washed. As a result of the problem, Nike was forced to call back the jerseys and postpone the beginning of sales. This meant that the FC Barcelona home jerseys that were meant to go on sale for the fans had to be postponed. The club had also hoped to wear the new home jerseys in their game against Espanyol, which also had to be postponed due to the kit issue.

LaLiga news: Barcelona suing Nike over home kit fiasco

After the controversy regarding the Nike FC Barcelona home kit, several press reports have stuck by the Barcelona suing Nike story. Reports have claimed Barcelona are set to seek compensation from Nike for the defect in the home jersey. The Barcelona suing Nike news came to light after it was reported that the club missed out on the crucial end of season shop window as a result of the US sportswear manufacturer's mistake.

One person aware of the Barcelona suing Nike situation revealed that the club is preparing to ask for €15m-€20m to account for lost sales as a result of the error by the kit manufacturer. However, another report revealed that while the Barcelona suing Nike situation is true, the amount of compensation hasn’t been decided by the club yet. Barcelona and Nike signed a 10-year kit agreement in 2018. The deal is considered to be one of the biggest kit manufacturing deals, with it rumoured to worth around €150m-€155m annually. The new Nike FC Barcelona home kit launched by Nike paid tribute to the 2010-2011 season and featured the return of the iconic red and blue stripes.

