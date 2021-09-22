Last Updated:

Nissin, Japanese Fast-food Chain Launches Cup Noodle-flavored Soda; Netizens React

Nissin, the Japanese fast-food chain has come up with a mind-boggling cup noodle-flavoured sodas, and netizens can't get enough of it.

Nissin, the Japanese fast-food chain has come up with a mind-boggling cup noodle-flavoured sodas, and netizens can't get enough of it. The company started in 1971, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary and to mark the occasion, they have come up with this new product.

Earlier, Noodles were associated with a hot bowl, but now one can find them in various cool drinks with flavours ranging from seafood to chilli tomato. The announcement was made by the Japanese food company on their official Twitter handle and since then, it has been gaining netizens' attention. The company has so far released four flavours, as per the post's description, which was translated from Japanese to English: Cup Noodle Curry Soda, Cup Noodle Soda, Cup Noodle Chili Tomato Soda, and Cup Noodle Seafood Soda.

Each flavour is a fizzy drink version of the Cup Noodle. The Cup Noodle Soda is a ginger ale-style soda with a salty sauce and pepper scent, while the Cup Noodle Seafood Soda is a cream-style soda with a "hidden" seafood flavour. Cup Noodle Curry Soda is a cola-style soda with curry spices, while Cup Noodle Chili Tomato Soda is a tomato-style soda with a pleasant tingling that gently stimulates taste buds.

This news has caused a storm on Twitter. The post has garnered over 50.3k likes & 39.3k retweets so far. The announcement has elicited varied reactions from fans of the cup noodles. While some were hesitant to attempt a sip, others felt compelled to do so. Here are some of the reactions. 

