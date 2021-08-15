Youtuber Eric ‘Badlands’ Booker Sets Record For Drinking 2 Litres Soda Under 19 Seconds

In a strange incident, a US-based YouTuber, a rapper, competitive eater, has set an incredible new record for the fastest time to drink two litres of soda. According to the statement released by the reference book published annually, Eric ‘Badlands’ Booker has drunk two litres of soda within 18.45 seconds. In the video shared by the Guinness World Records, 'Badlands' could be seen enjoying the sounds while pouring soda into the measuring beaker. "No better sound in the world than the fizziness of a fizzy drink," said 'Badlands'. Before drinking soda in no time, the YouTuber described his earlier record of drinking 2 litres of soda in 30 seconds.

Watch the official video released by the Guinness World Records here:

Eric ‘Badlands’ Booker has also a YouTube channel with 3 million subscribers

In the video, Booker said his son and wife was acting as witnesses to the attempt. His son, Brandon Booker, aka "OK Hip Hop", helped his dad film the historic moment. "Yes! That's what I'm talking about. That's delicious," he said after he'd finished the drink. However, he did apologise for his bad manners. The Guinness World Record holder has been on YouTube with the name- BadlandsChugs since 26 September 2012 and has 3 million subscribers as well as 289,979,157 views on his channel. His content mainly consists of chugging drinks for his viewers' enjoyment, but he also films chugging tutorials and occasionally branches out and takes on eating challenges, from huge bowls of popcorn to giant McDonald's meals.

Have a look at the older records

It is worth noting that Chug is not the first to make such a weird record. Earlier, a USA based man had a record of the fastest time to drink a Capri Sun. He drank Capri Sun within 10.84 seconds. In November 2020, Steven Ruppel of Wisconsin, USA made a record of the fastest time to drink one litre of gravy within 38.22 seconds. Earlier on August 12, the Guinness World Record shared an inspirational video of an American woman who had lost her left leg in an accident in 1994, creating a record by running 100 miles (160 km) on the treadmill with a prosthetic leg. Amy Palmiero-Winters created history by running 100 miles (160 km) in 21 hours 43 minutes and 29 seconds. Amy had to undergo an above-the-knee leg amputation following a tragic accident when her motorcycle hit a vehicle in 1994.

Image: Guinness World Records Instagram

