Watch: Nobel Prize Recipient Wilson Wakes Up Co-winner Paul Milgrom At 2am To Congratulate

A clip shared by the official handle of Stanford University showing its professor Robert Wilson informing fellow neighbour and co-winner, Paul Milgrom that he won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, has gone viral. Since the Nobel Prize Committee calls the winners before announcing their names, the officials had tried to reach both Standford University professors but were unable to reach Milgrom. This prompted Wilson to go to his neighbour’s house and check the situation and also to inform him about getting the award.

In the one-minute-long clip, Wilson can be seen ringing the doorbell late night and informing Milgrom. The entire incident was recorded by the security camera. As per the post, it was 2:15 AM (PT) when Milgrom finally responded. Wilson says, “Paul, it's Bob Wilson," Wilson says. "You've won the Nobel Prize. And so they're trying to reach you, but they cannot. They don't seem to have a number for you." Followed by Wilson’s wife, Mary saying, "We gave them your cell phone number.” Watch:

When Robert Wilson rang Paul Milgrom's doorbell at 2:15 this morning, Milgrom's wife, who's in Stockholm, received a security-camera notification on her phone. She got to watch live as Wilson told Milgrom he'd won the #NobelPrize. — Stanford University (@Stanford) October 12, 2020

The clip was received as a notification by Paul Milgrom’s wife in Stockholm and got to watch it live that her husband won one of the most prestigious awards in the world. The clip went viral with thousands of internet users and lauded the Wilsons for being “fantastic” neighbours who wanted to check up on Milgrom. While some said that they would ‘never’ answer the door that late at night, others guessed Milgrom’s wife’s reaction who must’ve been thrilled to receive the news through the phone notification.

She went from"oh who the hell is coming to visit my man at 2:15AM" to happiness and tears. 😂 — Eliza Ziegler Zoltan (@ElizaZoltan) October 12, 2020

This is so wonderful. The best part: Mrs. Wilson saying, "will you answer your phone?" 😀 — Nats Dog🖤 (@zonkerscm) October 12, 2020

The committee couldn’t reach him while his wife’s in Stockholm🤔 — Ice Cream Man (@MikeWu365) October 12, 2020

Behind every man that receives a Nobel Prize is a quite confused and disbelieving woman with a cell phone. — John “I have questions 🤔” Blad (@jeblad) October 12, 2020

These neighbors are fantastic! — Neesha Modi (@nmodi19) October 12, 2020

This just made 2020 slightly better. pic.twitter.com/h6C6u0JITH — Merciperci (@Merciperci) October 12, 2020

Received Nobel Prize for ‘auction theory’

Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Paul R Milgrom and Robert B Wilson “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.” The prize amount of 10 million Swedish kronor, for the award officially known as Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, will be shared equally between the Standford University professors.

“This year’s Laureates in Economic Sciences started out with fundamental theory and later used their results in practical applications, which have spread globally. Their discoveries are of great benefit to society,” Peter Fredriksson, chair of the Prize Committee, said in a statement.

2020 Economic Sciences Laureate Paul Milgrom formulated a more general theory of auctions that not only allows common values, but also private values that vary from bidder to bidder.



Learn more: https://t.co/IZGJlNrSIl#NobelPrize — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 12, 2020

