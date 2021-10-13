A North Korean soldier clad in a blue superhero-like costume in a military group photo has created a stir online with people comparing him with “a captain DPRK,” and “a rocket man” among many other names. The unidentified soldier can be seen standing with at least 30 other soldiers while the group posed for a photo with leader Kim Jong Un during an exhibition of weapons systems. The photo captured the audience’s attention after it was published by North Korea the next day. While the rest of his comrades can be seen wearing their usual olive green military uniforms, the now-viral soldier stood in an unusual blue outfit. The purpose of his being clad in the said attire although remains unclear.

North Korea’s autocratic leader Kim Jong Un was spotted in his usual black suit as he accompanied the troops to pose for the state military photograph. While North Korea hurled praises on the soldier dressed differently, he became the centre of mockery among the Americans and South Koreans who joked about his unusual appearance labelling him a “human cannonball,” and “Captain America”. “Kim Jong-Un must be hearing very positive reports on this soldier. Appears to have let him know that the future looks bright,” one joked on Twitter, sharing the clip. “t’s a super-soldier….Captain North Korea,” one other joked. “Haven’t you heard? That’s Captain DPRK, North Korea’s first super-soldier,” meanwhile the third said.

Kim Jong-un calls for 'improving people’s lives'

Earlier yesterday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asked officials to focus on improving the lives of citizens via the recovery of the country’s COVID-19 battered economy, according to state media. Kim’s appeal was made as the country marked the 76th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea on October 11, KCNA news agency reported. Discussing the “unprecedented difficulties” witnessed by North Korea, Kim stated that the country’s ruling party had to develop single-minded unity in face of the “grim situation.” The anniversary was marked by the North with the art performances, galas, and fireworks, KCNA reported, although there was no military parade held. North Korea’s autocratic ruler urged his country to make collective efforts to focus on improving people's lives during the pandemic.