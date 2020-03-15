SafeHandsChallenge: WHO promotes 'power of clean hands' amid COVID-19 pandemic

In a bid to spread awareness about COVID-19 and combat the infection, the World Health Organisation took to Twitter to launch a handwash challenge using #SafeHandsChallenge. On March 13, WHO posted a clip featuring its director-general washing his hands as he demonstrates the accurate way to wash hands.

Along with 2-minute long step by step guide, the global health organisation wrote that there were simple things like washing hands with soap that could help people protect themselves. It then launched the #SafeHandschallenge prompting users to share their handwashing videos.

There are simple things we each must do to protect ourselves from #COVID19, including 👐 washing with 🧼 & 💦 or alcohol-based rub.

WHO is launching the #SafeHands Challenge to promote the power of clean 👐 to fight #coronavirus.

Join the challenge & share your 👐 washing video! pic.twitter.com/l7MDw1mwDl — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 13, 2020

'How to handwash'

In a series of tweets, WHO also explained how to properly hand wash and hand rub using a variety of infographics. The challenge was joined by a variety of people who shared their own experiences and tips to stay safe during the outbreak.

While washing, sing along to my version of Hey Jude (now known as Hey dude) #SafeHands Challenge #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/sWpbPhtbod — James Yeow (@james_yeow) March 13, 2020



