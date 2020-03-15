The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

#SafeHandsChallenge: WHO Promotes 'power Of Clean Hands' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

What’s Viral

In a bid to spread awareness about COVID-19 and combat the infection, the World Health Organisation took to Twitter to launch a handwashing challenge.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
#SafeHandsChallenge: WHO promotes 'power of clean hands' amid COVID-19 pandemic

In a bid to spread awareness about COVID-19 and combat the infection, the World Health Organisation took to Twitter to launch a handwash challenge using #SafeHandsChallenge. On March 13, WHO posted a clip featuring its director-general washing his hands as he demonstrates the accurate way to wash hands. 

Along with 2-minute long step by step guide, the global health organisation wrote that there were simple things like washing hands with soap that could help people protect themselves. It then launched the #SafeHandschallenge prompting users to share their handwashing videos. 

'How to handwash' 

In a series of tweets, WHO also explained how to properly hand wash and hand rub using a variety of infographics. The challenge was joined by a variety of people who shared their own experiences and tips to stay safe during the outbreak. 

Read: Queen Elizabeth Leaves Buckingham Palace Over Coronavirus Fear

Read: Amid Coronavirus Scare Dhakpo Shedrupling Monastery Shut In Kullu


Read: Amid Coronavirus Scare, Demand For Face Mask & Hand Sanitizers Increase

Read: J&K Administration Starts Sanitation Drive Amid Coronavirus

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Australian
MORRISON LAUDS MODI'S G-20 LINK UP
Madhya Pradesh
MADHYA PRADESH: BJP ISSUES WHIP
Coronavirus
PM MODI ADDRESSES SAARC NATIONS
MHA
MHA CLARIFIES NORMS OF ASSISTANCE
Ranji
UNADKAT 'HUNGRY' TO MAKE COMEBACK
Tiger
DISHA PATANI'S DRESS SIZE?