Old Man Left Teary-eyed After Caregiver Suprises Him With Pillow Of His Late Wife's Face

A video of an elderly man from the United Kingdom is doing rounds on social media and the story behind it has left many people with warm fuzzy feelings. The video is of British war veteran Ken Bembow, who according to the post is currently staying at an assisted living facility, and is being looked after by caregivers. The viral post said that Bembow had been sleeping with a photo of his late wife by his side when one of the caregivers noticed the risk behind it and decided to gift him a pillow with his wife’s face on it.

According to the post, Kia Mariah Tobin is one of the caregivers who work at the facility and was also looking after Bembow. Mariah noticed that Bembow had been sleeping with a glass photo frame by his side which may turn out to be risky. Mariah decided to gift Bembow a pillow with his wife's face on it to reduce the risk of getting hurt while he is sleeping. The gesture was captured in a camera and was shared by the facility on Facebook. The video has garnered more than 4,24,000 views since it was uploaded on April 18.

The Thistleton Lodge shared the video with a caption that read, "We know our residents are missing their loved ones at this time but let’s not forget those who sadly aren’t here with us anymore," referring to the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 1,84,000 worldwide. "Today, one of our lovely staff Kia Mariah Tobin gave Ken a pillow with his beloved wife on who we also cared for. Safe to say we all shed a tear with Ken today. Lots of love, your Thistleton Lodge family," the facility in its post added.

The viral video

Netizens flooded the post with a lot of reactions lauding the gesture shown by one of the staff members of the lodge. One user commented, 'What a lovely thing to do. I'm sure lots of residents in isolation would appreciate one. What a wonderful reaction, bless him." Another wrote, "Such a kind and thoughtful gesture. I trust Ken will sleep with great warmth and comfort."

